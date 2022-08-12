https://sputniknews.com/20220812/china-imposes-sanctions-on-lithuanian-deputy-transport-minister-over-provocative-visit-to-taiwan-1099516193.html

"In response to the egregious and provocative act of Vaiciukeviciute, China decides to adopt sanctions on Vaiciukeviciute, to suspend all forms of exchange with the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, and to suspend exchange and cooperation with Lithuania in the field of international road transport," a statement read.According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Vaiciukeviciute's visit to Taiwan has "trampled on" the one-China principle, demonstrated a serious interference in the country's internal affairs and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.On Thursday, Beijing strongly condemned the recent visit of Lithuania's delegation led by Vaiciukevichiute to Taiwan and pledged to firmly respond to that action.On August 7, Lithuania's delegation headed by the transport minister arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit. During the trip, Lithuanian representatives visited Taiwan's transport agencies and leading electric bus manufacturers. Lithuania-China relations became strained as a result of Taipei opening its representative office in Vilnius in November 2021. In retaliation, Beijing unilaterally downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charges d'affaires.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949, however, Beijing views the island as a breakaway province and an inalienable part of China, which will inevitably reunite with the mainland.

