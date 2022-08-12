https://sputniknews.com/20220812/british-novelist-salman-rushdie-assaulted-in-new-york---video-1099522628.html

British Novelist Salman Rushdie Assaulted in New York - Video

British Novelist Salman Rushdie Assaulted in New York - Video

The writer's book 'The Satanic Verses', published back in 1988, has made many Muslims turn against him due to it being viewed as anti-Islamic and blasphemous. 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-12T15:45+0000

2022-08-12T15:45+0000

2022-08-12T16:11+0000

us

assault

battery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099522482_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f2489ad453a065e31b45f270b4fffdc.jpg

The British novelist of Indian origin and Booker Prize winner, Salman Rushdie, was assaulted by an unidentified assailant as he was delivering a speech in New York. The attacker delivered several blows to the writer before he was apprehended.The video of the incident has emerged online:Witnesses cited by the Associated Press claim that the attacker rushed onto the scene and started dealing blows to the author either barehanded or with a knife. The writer reportedly fell to the floor under the barrage of blows, but after being given first aid managed to get up. Police said that Rushdie had presumably sustained an injury to the neck and had been hospitalized. His state of health remains unclear at the moment.Rushdie infuriated many Muslims around the world with his 1988 book 'The Satanic Verses', which is perceived as being anti-Islamic and blasphemous. Iran's late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued an edict calling for the writer's murder. Years later, semi-official Iranian religious group 15-Khordad Foundation placed a bounty on Rushdie's head of $2.8 million. It was later ramped up to $3.3 million.The threats made the author go into hiding for years even though he dismissed the bounty on his head, claiming no one was interested in it. Nonetheless, his public appearances were rare.

https://sputniknews.com/20220811/baseless-myths-tehran-rejects-us-claims-that-iranian-national-plotted-to-kill-john-bolton-1099470062.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, assault, battery