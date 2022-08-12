International
Biden to Reportedly Announce Plans for 2024 White House Bid After November Midterm Elections
Biden to Reportedly Announce Plans for 2024 White House Bid After November Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is going to announce his plans to run for a second presidential term after the upcoming midterm elections that... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
Citing various aide, the Bloomberg news agency reported late Thursday that Biden may announce his decision within several months after the midterm elections. The outlet noted that Biden's "accelerated coordination" with the Democratic National Committee is the "surest public indication" of his looming announcement.It's expected that in the coming months Biden will begin to undertake more campaign-like public appearances designed to bolster the president's legislative wins during his first term.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier confirmed on July 29 that Biden would be running in the 2024 presidential election, but steered clear of offering any indication as to when he would be officially stepping out as a potential candidate.As for whether Biden will be facing off against his predecessor, it remains unclear. Former President Donald Trump has not yet stated whether he will be tossing his name for the 2024 White House race; however, recent reports have suggested the former commander-in-chief is readying his bid.Biden has previously indicated that he would look forward to a rematch with Trump.
Biden to Reportedly Announce Plans for 2024 White House Bid After November Midterm Elections

03:35 GMT 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Blue Grass Airport, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Lexington, Ky., after spending the day viewing flood damage in the state.
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Blue Grass Airport, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Lexington, Ky., after spending the day viewing flood damage in the state. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is going to announce his plans to run for a second presidential term after the upcoming midterm elections that will be held on November 8, media reported.
Citing various aide, the Bloomberg news agency reported late Thursday that Biden may announce his decision within several months after the midterm elections. The outlet noted that Biden's "accelerated coordination" with the Democratic National Committee is the "surest public indication" of his looming announcement.
It's expected that in the coming months Biden will begin to undertake more campaign-like public appearances designed to bolster the president's legislative wins during his first term.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier confirmed on July 29 that Biden would be running in the 2024 presidential election, but steered clear of offering any indication as to when he would be officially stepping out as a potential candidate.
In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walk away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
Biden: ‘I Would Not Be Disappointed’ With a Trump Rematch in 2024
13 July, 21:30 GMT
As for whether Biden will be facing off against his predecessor, it remains unclear. Former President Donald Trump has not yet stated whether he will be tossing his name for the 2024 White House race; however, recent reports have suggested the former commander-in-chief is readying his bid.
Biden has previously indicated that he would look forward to a rematch with Trump.
