https://sputniknews.com/20220812/biden-to-reportedly-announce-plans-for-2024-white-house-bid-after-november-midterm-elections--1099497949.html

Biden to Reportedly Announce Plans for 2024 White House Bid After November Midterm Elections

Biden to Reportedly Announce Plans for 2024 White House Bid After November Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is going to announce his plans to run for a second presidential term after the upcoming midterm elections that... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-12T03:35+0000

2022-08-12T03:35+0000

2022-08-12T03:35+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

2024 us presidential elections

us midterm elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099406099_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_792eceb69ce77ae0d707076fb3740902.jpg

Citing various aide, the Bloomberg news agency reported late Thursday that Biden may announce his decision within several months after the midterm elections. The outlet noted that Biden's "accelerated coordination" with the Democratic National Committee is the "surest public indication" of his looming announcement.It's expected that in the coming months Biden will begin to undertake more campaign-like public appearances designed to bolster the president's legislative wins during his first term.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier confirmed on July 29 that Biden would be running in the 2024 presidential election, but steered clear of offering any indication as to when he would be officially stepping out as a potential candidate.As for whether Biden will be facing off against his predecessor, it remains unclear. Former President Donald Trump has not yet stated whether he will be tossing his name for the 2024 White House race; however, recent reports have suggested the former commander-in-chief is readying his bid.Biden has previously indicated that he would look forward to a rematch with Trump.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/biden-i-would-not-be-disappointed-with-a-trump-rematch-in-2024-1097290471.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections, us midterm elections