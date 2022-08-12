https://sputniknews.com/20220812/biden-administration-ready-to-drive-us-off-cliff-political-commentator-claims-1099524920.html

Biden Administration Ready to Drive US Off Cliff, Political Commentator Claims

A latest Fox News poll has painted a depressing picture, with 75% of those questioned believing that the US is going in the wrong direction, expressing dissatisfaction with the state of the economy, domestic and foreign policy, amongst other issues. The dissatisfaction comes from poll participants across the board, but Democrats showed the biggest jump in dissatisfaction, from 67% in May 2022 to the current 75%.The respondents saw the economy as the country's biggest problem, with most claiming to fail to have seen any improvements from the Biden administration’s actions. Over 40% also took issue with the state of the foreign affairs, energy policy and border security.Why Does the Government Fail to Address the Issues?In contrast, the latest index of consumer sentiment published by the Michigan University showed that US citizens’ trust in the country's economy jumped from almost its lowest point of 51.5% in July to 55.1% in August.With the Michigan Uni index suggests that US citizens see some hope for improvement, political commentator and Newsmax columnist, Michael Shannon, believes that the current administration will not deliver. Biden's team is more interested in pushing their agenda rather than assisting US citizens, he alleged.The political commentator pointed out that even as fuel prices spiked, with other goods reliant on transport also experiencing a subsequent price rise, the Biden administration failed to take action to incentivize more oil and gas drilling in the country, instead continuing to stick to what Shannon described as its "suicide pact” with global warming activists.Shannon goes on to point out that current US problems span beyond the economy and include, for instance, its policy in the conflict in Ukraine, which Washington continues to fuel with money and armaments. The Newsmax columnist added that the only groups to profit from the Ukraine funding are donors and defense contractors, who do so at the expense of ordinary US citizens.Political Elite 'Out of Touch' With the PeopleThe continuing decline in satisfaction with the state of affairs in the country seemingly correlates with increasing concerns of the US citizenship with their president's ability to lead the country.Not only do Biden's ratings continue to remain as low as 42%, but this week's Issues and Insights poll showed that 59% of respondents have grown concerned with POTUS’ mental health, Shannon pointed out.However, Shannon continued to claim that the country's problems won't go away if US voters simply vote the Democrats out of Congress and the White House, as Republicans sometimes support the very policies that are hurting ordinary citizens too.The Biden administration does not listen to US voters, not even the ones that voted for the Democrats – they want them to "sit down and shut up" as they rule the country, the columnist believes.In his opinion, the only way the situation can change for good, is when the Democrats lose the 2022 midterms and the GOP gets purged of the so-called "unit party Republicans", siding with the Dems. Shannon insists that for a notable change in the state of affairs in the US, a group of "genuine national populist conservatives, who will be placing priority on America first, must come to power.”

