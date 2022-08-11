International
VIDEO: Naked Machete-Wielding Florida Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Stranger's Clothes
VIDEO: Naked Machete-Wielding Florida Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Stranger's Clothes
11.08.2022
A naked man was arrested this week in Florida after he made an attempt to steal a stranger's clothes and valuables.The man, who was identified as Brandon Wright, was allegedly picking palmetto berries, after which he suddenly ran out of the bushes, wielding a large, machete-style knife and ordered the stranger to give his clothes, wallet and phone.The victim agreed to fulfill the demands, but Wright suddenly threw the machete at him. Fortunately, the victim was not injured. After that, the man got into a car and fled the scene. Soon, visitors to the nearest gas station reported that Wright had stopped at the gas station and left the car.A police helicopter tracked down Wright and reported his actions to the dispatcher. The police officers arrived at the gas station and arrested Wright. Wright, who, as it turned out, ran around naked in this area back in August 2021 and has previous convictions, is now in custody.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that a civilian spotted a man, later identified as Brandon Wright, as he carried a machete and picked palmetto berries while totally naked.
A naked man was arrested this week in Florida after he made an attempt to steal a stranger's clothes and valuables.
The man, who was identified as Brandon Wright, was allegedly picking palmetto berries, after which he suddenly ran out of the bushes, wielding a large, machete-style knife and ordered the stranger to give his clothes, wallet and phone.
The victim agreed to fulfill the demands, but Wright suddenly threw the machete at him. Fortunately, the victim was not injured. After that, the man got into a car and fled the scene. Soon, visitors to the nearest gas station reported that Wright had stopped at the gas station and left the car.
A police helicopter tracked down Wright and reported his actions to the dispatcher. The police officers arrived at the gas station and arrested Wright.
Wright, who, as it turned out, ran around naked in this area back in August 2021 and has previous convictions, is now in custody.
