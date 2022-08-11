https://sputniknews.com/20220811/us-gasoline-hits-pre-march-prices-of-4-per-gallon-as-demand-slackens-1099494191.html

US Gasoline Hits Pre-March Prices of $4 per Gallon as Demand Slackens

According to new numbers from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the United States has... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

Data published by AAA on Thursday showed that the average price for gas was $3.99 per gallon for the week prior - about 20% less than its peak at $5 a gallon in mid-June.According to US Energy Information Association (EIA) data, gas production and imports are only modestly higher than where they were in March, although lower than where they peaked in June. However, the higher prices have kept demand down as well, with people finding ways to drive less or to save gas, including postponing vacations.Petroleum prices were an important factor in the US reaching record levels of inflation this year, although the dollar was already depreciating several months before Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. A new report reflecting July numbers was released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Wednesday revealing the first decline in inflation in several months.A leaked memo by Bank of America executives dating to June revealed that rather than mourn an economic downturn, corporate investors would celebrate rising unemployment. That would blunt the trend of rising wages and undercut the basis for significant labor actions over the last two years, which have seen labor unions make significant gains in new sectors of the economy, especially the service industry.The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis also reported recently that gross domestic product had decreased by 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022, following a 1.6% decrease in the first quarter. By standard economic definitions, the US has entered a recession, even if US President Joe Biden finds it politically inconvenient to admit it.

