Two Men in German Court Over Rape of 18-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Girl on Hotel Boat
Two Men in German Court Over Rape of 18-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Girl on Hotel Boat
The two accused men came to Germany from Ukraine in the first weeks of the Russian operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify the neighboring country, claiming...
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095899689_0:91:1200:766_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff19b12b4d79b1e484fb20c96cc879c.jpg
Two men have appeared in a German court on charges of raping an 18-year-old Ukrainian refugee girl in March this year.A 38-year-old Tunisian man identified only as Rachid B — in line with German rules in criminal cases — and a 26-year-old Nigerian, Abdullahi A, appeared at a court in Dusseldorf on Wednesday, covering their faces from gathered photographers.Newspaper Bild reported that their accuser was not present due to testing positive for COVID-19.She alleged that Rachid B followed her back to her cabin on the Oscar Wilde hotel boat after dinner on the evening on March 6, where he forced his way in and raped her.Just 10 minutes after the first man fled, Abdullahi A broke in and raped her again. Dusseldorf police said they do not believe the two men knew each other, saying they planned their attacks separately.The boat, moored on the river Rhine, was being used to house 25 refugees alongside paying guests.The two defendants face long sentences followed by deportation if convicted.Both men came to Germany from Ukraine in the first weeks of the Russian operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, claiming refugee status as Ukrainian citizens.Both were students at Ukrainian universities; Rachid B. was studying dentistry and Abdullahi A. was studying computer science.The Ukrainian government has called up all men between the ages of 18 and 60 for military service during the conflict and has forbidden them from leaving the country, even those seeking to accompany their relatives. Some have resorted to cross-dressing to cross the border and escape the draft.The attempted sexual exploitation of Ukrainian women has been documented elsewhere in Europe in recent months, while refugees numbering around 6 million have faced hostility in some areas.
