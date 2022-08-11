https://sputniknews.com/20220811/twitter-says-activating-policy-to-tackle-misinformation-ahead-of-2022-us-midterm-elections-1099493842.html

Twitter Says Activating Policy to Tackle Misinformation Ahead of 2022 US Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter announced on Thursday that it is activating its Civic Integrity Policy to address misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterm... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, as we do ahead of other global elections, we’re activating enforcement of our Civic Integrity Policy for the 2022 US midterms," Twitter said in a company blog post.Twitter explained in the blog post that the Civic Integrity Policy covers the most common types of harmful misleading information about elections and civic events.The types of misinformation include claims about how to participate in a civic process like how to vote; misleading content intended to intimidate or dissuade residents from voting; and misleading claims intended to undermine public confidence in the election - including spreading false information about the outcome of the election, the blog post said.Twitter also said it will publish so-called "prebunks" to proactively address topics that may be the subject of misinformation.In addition, Twitter said it will roll out localized pages featuring real-time election information.The US midterm elections are set to be held on November 8.

