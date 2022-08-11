International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220811/twitter-says-activating-policy-to-tackle-misinformation-ahead-of-2022-us-midterm-elections-1099493842.html
Twitter Says Activating Policy to Tackle Misinformation Ahead of 2022 US Midterm Elections
Twitter Says Activating Policy to Tackle Misinformation Ahead of 2022 US Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter announced on Thursday that it is activating its Civic Integrity Policy to address misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterm... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-11T20:46+0000
2022-08-11T20:45+0000
americas
us
us midterm elections
twitter
misinformation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101983/24/1019832452_0:0:4671:2627_1920x0_80_0_0_b351cea0c268093574aa835a9243a720.jpg
"Today, as we do ahead of other global elections, we’re activating enforcement of our Civic Integrity Policy for the 2022 US midterms," Twitter said in a company blog post.Twitter explained in the blog post that the Civic Integrity Policy covers the most common types of harmful misleading information about elections and civic events.The types of misinformation include claims about how to participate in a civic process like how to vote; misleading content intended to intimidate or dissuade residents from voting; and misleading claims intended to undermine public confidence in the election - including spreading false information about the outcome of the election, the blog post said.Twitter also said it will publish so-called "prebunks" to proactively address topics that may be the subject of misinformation.In addition, Twitter said it will roll out localized pages featuring real-time election information.The US midterm elections are set to be held on November 8.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101983/24/1019832452_184:0:4279:3071_1920x0_80_0_0_c4e92bb5198a193b686e67d50e53d6db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us midterm elections, twitter, misinformation

Twitter Says Activating Policy to Tackle Misinformation Ahead of 2022 US Midterm Elections

20:46 GMT 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / EMMANUEL DUNANDTwitter on the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York
Twitter on the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter announced on Thursday that it is activating its Civic Integrity Policy to address misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in the United States.
"Today, as we do ahead of other global elections, we’re activating enforcement of our Civic Integrity Policy for the 2022 US midterms," Twitter said in a company blog post.
Twitter explained in the blog post that the Civic Integrity Policy covers the most common types of harmful misleading information about elections and civic events.
The types of misinformation include claims about how to participate in a civic process like how to vote; misleading content intended to intimidate or dissuade residents from voting; and misleading claims intended to undermine public confidence in the election - including spreading false information about the outcome of the election, the blog post said.
Twitter also said it will publish so-called "prebunks" to proactively address topics that may be the subject of misinformation.
In addition, Twitter said it will roll out localized pages featuring real-time election information.
The US midterm elections are set to be held on November 8.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала