https://sputniknews.com/20220811/three-indian-soldiers-killed-by-terrorists-in-jammu-and-kashmir---reports-1099467698.html
Three Indian Soldiers Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir - Reports
Three Indian Soldiers Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir - Reports
11.08.2022
According to NDTV, an Indian broadcaster, two terrorists tried to infiltrate an army camp. Both attackers were killed in the incident.It remains unknown which group was behind the attack.In 2019, the Indian government announced its decision to strip the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region of its statehood and special status and split it into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The decision provoked a harsh backlash from neighboring Pakistan, which said that New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population, which was fighting for its rights. India, in turn, has accused Islamabad of backing separatists, who allegedly undermine the region's security.India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.
Three Indian Soldiers Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

04:15 GMT 11.08.2022 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 11.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFAIndian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard on a vehicle during a motorbike rally as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of country's independence during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Srinagar on August 10, 2022.
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard on a vehicle during a motorbike rally as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of country's independence during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Srinagar on August 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three Indian soldiers have been killed and two more injured as a result of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, media reported on Thursday.
According to NDTV, an Indian broadcaster, two terrorists tried to infiltrate an army camp. Both attackers were killed in the incident.
It remains unknown which group was behind the attack.
In 2019, the Indian government announced its decision to strip the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region of its statehood and special status and split it into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The decision provoked a harsh backlash from neighboring Pakistan, which said that New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population, which was fighting for its rights. India, in turn, has accused Islamabad of backing separatists, who allegedly undermine the region's security.
India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.
