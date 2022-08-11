International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Special Forces From Russia, Venezuela, Sudan, Iran Arrive in Belarus for Army Games
Special Forces From Russia, Venezuela, Sudan, Iran Arrive in Belarus for Army Games
Special Forces From Russia, Venezuela, Sudan, Iran Arrive in Belarus for Army Games

10:09 GMT 11.08.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the photo bankCompetition of special forces units of the Airborne Forces "Polar Star"
Competition of special forces units of the Airborne Forces Polar Star - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the photo bank
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of the Polar Star 2022 military competition from Russia, Venezuela, Sudan and Iran arrived in Belarus on a Russian military aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Special forces units from Russia, Venezuela, Sudan and Iran were taken by a Russian military aircraft to the Baranovichi air base in the Republic of Belarus to participate in the Polar Star 2022 International Competition," the ministry said.
The participants will showcase their expertise at various stages of the competition and in different exercises, which will include storming a building with hostages and an airdrop mission.
The Polar Star international competition among special forces units will be held in Belarus from August 14-26 as part of the 8th International Army Games. It will bring together teams of the armed forces of six countries, including Russia, Belarus, Venezuela, Sudan, Iran and Uzbekistan.
