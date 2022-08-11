https://sputniknews.com/20220811/special-forces-from-russia-venezuela-sudan-iran-arrive-in-belarus-for-army-games-1099479136.html
Special Forces From Russia, Venezuela, Sudan, Iran Arrive in Belarus for Army Games
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of the Polar Star 2022 military competition from Russia, Venezuela, Sudan and Iran arrived in Belarus on a Russian military aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Special forces units from Russia, Venezuela, Sudan and Iran were taken by a Russian military aircraft to the Baranovichi air base in the Republic of Belarus to participate in the Polar Star 2022 International Competition," the ministry said.
The participants will showcase their expertise at various stages of the competition and in different exercises, which will include storming a building with hostages and an airdrop mission.
The Polar Star international competition among special forces units will be held in Belarus from August 14-26 as part of the 8th International Army Games. It will bring together teams of the armed forces of six countries, including Russia, Belarus, Venezuela, Sudan, Iran and Uzbekistan.