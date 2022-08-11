International
Southwest England Faces Limits on Water Use From Friday
Southwest England Faces Limits on Water Use From Friday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A drought is expected to be declared in all of South West England from Friday, leading to region-wide curbs on the use of water by... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sky News reported that the declaration of drought in the South West, the worst-hit region, was not a surprise. Further declarations in other parts of the country are likely to follow.Restrictions on water use are scheduled in Kent and Sussex from Friday and in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later in August, while a ban on the use of hosepipe is already in place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.The news comes a day after Environment Secretary George Eustice met with chief executives of all water suppliers to make sure they were taking steps to manage water usage during what he called the driest summer in over 50 years. It is expected to be followed by a very dry fall.
Southwest England Faces Limits on Water Use From Friday

15:39 GMT 11.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A drought is expected to be declared in all of South West England from Friday, leading to region-wide curbs on the use of water by households and companies, British media said.
Sky News reported that the declaration of drought in the South West, the worst-hit region, was not a surprise. Further declarations in other parts of the country are likely to follow.
Restrictions on water use are scheduled in Kent and Sussex from Friday and in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later in August, while a ban on the use of hosepipe is already in place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
The news comes a day after Environment Secretary George Eustice met with chief executives of all water suppliers to make sure they were taking steps to manage water usage during what he called the driest summer in over 50 years. It is expected to be followed by a very dry fall.
