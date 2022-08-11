International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220811/south-korea-deplores-norths-accusations-of-exporting-coronavirus-1099469782.html
South Korea Deplores North's Accusations of Exporting Coronavirus
South Korea Deplores North's Accusations of Exporting Coronavirus
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea bemoaned the repeated accusations of Pyongyang that Seoul introduced the coronavirus to North Korea, the South Korean ministry of... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-11T06:06+0000
2022-08-11T06:06+0000
world
covid-19
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095564044_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e16ef14160755cc18fcc8621ec89c9b2.jpg
"We strongly deplore the extremely harsh and threatening remarks that North Korea made to the South Korean government at the national meeting of reviewing the emergency anti-epidemic work, repeating its far-fetched claims about the infiltration routes of the coronavirus to the country," the South Korean ministry said.Earlier in the day, North Korean media reported that the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, announced the victory over the coronavirus outbreak at the national meeting of reviewing the emergency anti-epidemic work. Kim's sister and deputy director of one of the departments of Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee, Kim Yo Jong, pinned the blame on Seoul for introducing the coronavirus to the country and warned that Pyongyang would "destroy" the South Korean authorities if they provoke the penetration of the virus into North Korea.In early July, North Korea said that the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country started in the village of Ipho near the South Korean border. The index cases are believed to be an 18-year-old soldier and a 5-year-old child, who reportedly touched "alien things," possibly leaflets and other materials that are commonly sent by South Korean activists over the border.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095564044_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_620ac2c9f9731f55791b52a161213f93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid-19, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), south korea

South Korea Deplores North's Accusations of Exporting Coronavirus

06:06 GMT 11.08.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manFILE - People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 16, 2022
FILE - People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
International
India
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea bemoaned the repeated accusations of Pyongyang that Seoul introduced the coronavirus to North Korea, the South Korean ministry of unification said on Thursday.
"We strongly deplore the extremely harsh and threatening remarks that North Korea made to the South Korean government at the national meeting of reviewing the emergency anti-epidemic work, repeating its far-fetched claims about the infiltration routes of the coronavirus to the country," the South Korean ministry said.
Earlier in the day, North Korean media reported that the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, announced the victory over the coronavirus outbreak at the national meeting of reviewing the emergency anti-epidemic work. Kim's sister and deputy director of one of the departments of Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee, Kim Yo Jong, pinned the blame on Seoul for introducing the coronavirus to the country and warned that Pyongyang would "destroy" the South Korean authorities if they provoke the penetration of the virus into North Korea.
In early July, North Korea said that the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country started in the village of Ipho near the South Korean border. The index cases are believed to be an 18-year-old soldier and a 5-year-old child, who reportedly touched "alien things," possibly leaflets and other materials that are commonly sent by South Korean activists over the border.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала