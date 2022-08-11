https://sputniknews.com/20220811/smug-influencers-in-flight-smoking-video-creates-ruckus-on-indian-social-media-probe-launched-1099475208.html

Smug Influencer's In-flight Smoking Video Creates Ruckus on Indian Social Media, Probe Launched

In July, aviation regulator DGCA ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 percent of its fleet following a series of technical glitches. 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, a video of an Instagram influencer smoking a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft surfaced on social media, creating a flutter among people at a time when airlines have been reporting technical glitches at regular intervals.The 12-second video shows Gurugram-based Bobby Kataria, who has over half a million followers on Instagram - lighting a cigarette in one of the middle rows of a SpiceJet plane.It seems that the video showing the influencer taking a couple of puffs was recorded by some co-traveler.The video immediately went viral, prompting social media users to report it to India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The minister promised action against the aviation rules violator.The incident reportedly took place aboard a SpiceJet SG706 flight from Dubai to Delhi, which took place in January this year.SpiceJet claimed it had put the person on the "no-fly list" for 15 days in February. India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has taken note of the old incident and registered a case with the police.

