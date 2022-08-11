International
Slovenian President Fears Prolonged Conflict in Ukraine May Spill Over to Balkans
Slovenian President Fears Prolonged Conflict in Ukraine May Spill Over to Balkans
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In the event of prolonged conflict in Ukraine, tensions could spread further south and engulf the Western Balkans, Slovenian President Borut Pahor said.
"If this war lasts longer than expected, tensions may descend south to the Western Balkans," Pahor said during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.Pahor praised Turkey's efforts and the mediating role between Ukraine and Russia, as well as noted that a vast majority of Slovenian people evaluate cooperation with Turkey positively.The region of Western Balkans includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Serbia. All have EU membership aspirations.Turkey has emerged as the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since Russia launched the operation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In the event of prolonged conflict in Ukraine, tensions could spread further south and engulf the Western Balkans, Slovenian President Borut Pahor said.
"If this war lasts longer than expected, tensions may descend south to the Western Balkans," Pahor said during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Pahor praised Turkey’s efforts and the mediating role between Ukraine and Russia, as well as noted that a vast majority of Slovenian people evaluate cooperation with Turkey positively.
The region of Western Balkans includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Serbia. All have EU membership aspirations.
Turkey has emerged as the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since Russia launched the operation.
