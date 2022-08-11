https://sputniknews.com/20220811/russian-hacktivist-group-killnet-leaks-personal-data-of-lockheed-martin-employees-1099474314.html

Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Leaks Personal Data of Lockheed Martin Employees

Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Leaks Personal Data of Lockheed Martin Employees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cyberactivist group Killnet posted on Thursday the personal information of Lockheed Martin employees as an evidence of success of... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-11T08:26+0000

2022-08-11T08:26+0000

2022-08-11T08:26+0000

world

lockheed martin

data

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102584/75/1025847555_0:421:3283:2268_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8524bbcfd359bef57bbfbd6bb5eb7c.jpg

Lockheed Martin produces High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) multiple rocket launchers, supplied to Ukraine by the US and used by Ukrainian troops against the Russian armed forces.The post was accompanied by a video showing a table with what seems to be personal information of hundreds of Lockheed Martin workers, with their full names, email and unit addresses and telephones. The photos depicting alleged employees were also shown in the video.The hacktivist group also posted two separate files with the personal data.On Wednesday, the hacker group said that it had targeted the website of the US company, in particular, the internal authorization system of its employees. The website was up again soon, but, as Killnet claims, Lockheed Martin could not retrieve the data.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

lockheed martin, data