Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Leaks Personal Data of Lockheed Martin Employees
Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Leaks Personal Data of Lockheed Martin Employees
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cyberactivist group Killnet posted on Thursday the personal information of Lockheed Martin employees as an evidence of success of...
Lockheed Martin produces High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) multiple rocket launchers, supplied to Ukraine by the US and used by Ukrainian troops against the Russian armed forces.The post was accompanied by a video showing a table with what seems to be personal information of hundreds of Lockheed Martin workers, with their full names, email and unit addresses and telephones. The photos depicting alleged employees were also shown in the video.The hacktivist group also posted two separate files with the personal data.On Wednesday, the hacker group said that it had targeted the website of the US company, in particular, the internal authorization system of its employees. The website was up again soon, but, as Killnet claims, Lockheed Martin could not retrieve the data.
Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Leaks Personal Data of Lockheed Martin Employees
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cyberactivist group Killnet posted on Thursday the personal information of Lockheed Martin employees as an evidence of success of its recent hack-and-leak operation against the US arms-making giant .
Lockheed Martin produces High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) multiple rocket launchers, supplied to Ukraine by the US and used by Ukrainian troops against the Russian armed forces.
"Until yesterday, they said that all employee data of Lockheed Martin is safe (it is not). What are we going to do with the employee information?" Killnet said on Telegram.
The post was accompanied by a video showing a table with what seems to be personal information of hundreds of Lockheed Martin workers, with their full names, email and unit addresses and telephones. The photos depicting alleged employees were also shown in the video.
The hacktivist group also posted two separate files with the personal data.
On Wednesday, the hacker group said that it had targeted the website of the US company
, in particular, the internal authorization system of its employees. The website was up again soon, but, as Killnet claims, Lockheed Martin could not retrieve the data.