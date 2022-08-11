https://sputniknews.com/20220811/rec-udmurtias-exports-grew-23-in-2021-1099484333.html

REC: Udmurtia's Exports Grew 23% in 2021

REC: Udmurtia's Exports Grew 23% in 2021

The exports of Russia’s Udmurt Republic increased by 23% in 2021, Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF), revealed... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-11T13:27+0000

2022-08-11T13:27+0000

2022-08-11T13:27+0000

economy

russia

udmurtia

export

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f235a8cdcb64d1c271fa4baa6dff482.jpg

"Udmurtia is a region that has been showing fantastic export dynamics lately. Last year, the region's exports increased by 23%. It is a credit both to the exporters, who felt bold enough to enter foreign markets, and to the region's team, which formed a set of such regional support measures, that facilitate the companies' access to exports," the REC head said.She further noted that the republic's products are now represented in 90 countries: “This is no coincidence. I am sure that the companies of the region will be able to take advantage of the current situation and open new markets for themselves,” said Nikishina."Non-energy exports of Udmurtia have almost tripled in five years: in 2017 [they] amounted to $195 million, and in 2021 - $540 million. We are actively working with export-oriented entrepreneurs, and the Russian Export Center provides invaluable assistance in this work," head of the Udmurt Republic Alexander Brechalov added.

russia

udmurtia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, udmurtia, export, russian export center jsc (rec)