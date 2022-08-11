https://sputniknews.com/20220811/raisi-confirms-irans-commitment-to-resist-attempts-to-alter-borders-in-caucasus-1099479321.html

Raisi Confirms Iran's Commitment to Resist Attempts to Alter Borders in Caucasus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed that his country will counter any attempts to redraw the boundaries in the Caucasus, the press... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Referring to the recent tense incidents in the South Caucasus, the President of Iran mentioned the statement made by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei during the recent meeting with the presidents of Russia and Turkey, that Iran is sensitive about its borders in the Caucasus region and will oppose any attempt to alter them," Pashinyan's press office said.The two leaders discussed regional processes and relevant security challenges. Pashinyan gave a nuanced account of the recent border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of the full implementation of the trilateral agreements among Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020; January 11 and November 26, 2021.According to the press office, Tehran and Yerevan also exchanged views on bilateral relations, with Pashinyan "expressing satisfaction" with their progress. The prime minister noted that Armenia stands ready to promote transit of goods between the two countries to the fullest extent and develop cooperation in road and energy infrastructure as well as in other spheres.Raisi called the Armenian-Iranian relations "historical and deep" and underscored the need to enhance stable economic cooperation, the press office said.On August 3, Azerbaijan launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, citing Armenian "provocations," and seized several strategic heights. The Russian peacekeepers accused the Azerbaijani military of violating the ceasefire regime. Armenia reported multiple casualties as a result of Azerbaijani drone strikes.

