Poll: Over 75% of Republicans Think Trump's Political Enemies Behind FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over three-quarters of Republicans in the United States believe that the political enemies of former President Donald Trump are behind... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

While only 47.9% of respondents overall believe that Trump’s political opponents are behind the raid, 76.6% of Republican respondents in particular said that they hold such a belief, according to the poll.Moreover, the raid increased the motivation of 83.3% of Republicans to vote in the 2022 midterm election this fall, the poll said.In contrast, 70.5% of Democrats believe that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was the result of an impartial justice system, the poll said. Just under 40% of respondents as a whole hold this belief, according to the poll.The poll, which was done alongside the Convention of States Action, was conducted between August 9-10 and surveyed 1,095 likely voters. The poll’s margin of error is 2.9% with a 95% confidence.The FBI on Monday raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as part of a probe purportedly focused on classified materials the former president allegedly took with him after leaving office. Trump has condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.The White House has denied prior knowledge of the raid and declined to comment on the ongoing case.

