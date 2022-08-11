https://sputniknews.com/20220811/poll-over-75-of-republicans-think-trumps-political-enemies-behind-fbi-mar-a-lago-raid-1099487252.html
Poll: Over 75% of Republicans Think Trump's Political Enemies Behind FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid
Poll: Over 75% of Republicans Think Trump's Political Enemies Behind FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over three-quarters of Republicans in the United States believe that the political enemies of former President Donald Trump are behind... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-11T15:41+0000
2022-08-11T15:41+0000
2022-08-11T15:41+0000
americas
us
donald trump
fbi
mar-a-lago
raid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099487106_0:253:3078:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_1e21fa4357670dc8d9ab74337e412ed2.jpg
While only 47.9% of respondents overall believe that Trump’s political opponents are behind the raid, 76.6% of Republican respondents in particular said that they hold such a belief, according to the poll.Moreover, the raid increased the motivation of 83.3% of Republicans to vote in the 2022 midterm election this fall, the poll said.In contrast, 70.5% of Democrats believe that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was the result of an impartial justice system, the poll said. Just under 40% of respondents as a whole hold this belief, according to the poll.The poll, which was done alongside the Convention of States Action, was conducted between August 9-10 and surveyed 1,095 likely voters. The poll’s margin of error is 2.9% with a 95% confidence.The FBI on Monday raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as part of a probe purportedly focused on classified materials the former president allegedly took with him after leaving office. Trump has condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.The White House has denied prior knowledge of the raid and declined to comment on the ongoing case.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/gop-rep-perry-claims-fbi-confiscated-his-cellphone-after-agents-searched-trumps-mar-a-lago-1099435093.html
americas
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099487106_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa36339864f1551dd6a391cf6d0e655a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, fbi, mar-a-lago, raid
Poll: Over 75% of Republicans Think Trump's Political Enemies Behind FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over three-quarters of Republicans in the United States believe that the political enemies of former President Donald Trump are behind the FBI’s recent raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, a Trafalgar Group poll said on Thursday.
While only 47.9% of respondents overall believe that Trump’s political opponents are behind the raid, 76.6% of Republican respondents in particular said that they hold such a belief, according to the poll.
Moreover, the raid increased the motivation of 83.3% of Republicans to vote in the 2022 midterm election this fall, the poll said.
In contrast, 70.5% of Democrats believe that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was the result of an impartial justice system, the poll said. Just under 40% of respondents as a whole hold this belief, according to the poll.
The poll, which was done alongside the Convention of States Action, was conducted between August 9-10 and surveyed 1,095 likely voters. The poll’s margin of error is 2.9% with a 95% confidence.
The FBI on Monday raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as part of a probe purportedly focused on classified materials the former president allegedly took with him after leaving office. Trump has condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.
The White House has denied prior knowledge of the raid and declined to comment on the ongoing case.