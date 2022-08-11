https://sputniknews.com/20220811/nicola-sturgeon-claims-liz-truss-wanted-to-know-how-she-could-get-into-vogue-1099468416.html

Nicola Sturgeon Claims Liz Truss ‘Wanted to Know How She Could Get Into Vogue’

Nicola Sturgeon Claims Liz Truss ‘Wanted to Know How She Could Get Into Vogue’

Last week, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took aim at Nicola Sturgeon over the SNP leader’s fresh demands to hold a new Scottish independence referendum... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-11T05:12+0000

2022-08-11T05:12+0000

2022-08-11T05:12+0000

world

uk

scotland

liz truss

nicola sturgeon

independence referendum

vogue

interview

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099424652_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d3622fa0f77b4d3935504f1ed4837ff5.jpg

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has argued that UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had asked for her advice on being featured in Vogue magazine when they briefly rubbed elbows at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) in 2021.Speaking to LBC Radio on Wednesday, Sturgeon referred to her meeting with the Conservative leadership frontrunner on the sidelines of COP26 last fall, which came shortly after her second interview with the magazine was released.According to Sturgeon, “I said to her they came and asked me. I didn’t really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn’t actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time. It looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp. I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue before too long.”The remarks came after Truss slammed Sturgeon during a Tory leadership race event last week, also making it clear that she rules out a second Scottish independence referendum.In late June, Sturgeon proposed that a new vote on Scotland's independence be held on October 19, 2023.Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded in a letter to the Scottish first minister that now was not the time to deal with the issue because of problems at home and around the world. The PM has repeatedly stated that he will not allow a second referendum, since the people of Scotland expressed their will in 2014, when 44.7% voted for independence and 55.3% said “no” to it.

https://sputniknews.com/20220731/not-on-my-watch-truss-vows-to-not-authorize-second-scottish-independence-referendum-1097968793.html

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, scotland, liz truss, nicola sturgeon, independence referendum, vogue, interview