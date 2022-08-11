https://sputniknews.com/20220811/moscow-slams-kievs-shelling-of-zaporozhye-npp-as-act-of-nuclear-terrorism-1099474068.html
Moscow Slams Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP as 'Act of Nuclear Terrorism'
Late last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian military's attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant not only... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
Ivan Nechaev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has warned of catastrophic consequences from Kiev’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).“Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant several times, which is an act of nuclear terrorism. Such actions by the Kiev regime can lead to a catastrophe of a scale much greater than the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant [in 1986]”, Nechaev said at a briefing.
Moscow Slams Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP as 'Act of Nuclear Terrorism'
08:16 GMT 11.08.2022 (Updated: 08:28 GMT 11.08.2022)
Late last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian military's attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant not only threaten the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, but all Europeans.
Ivan Nechaev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has warned of catastrophic consequences from Kiev’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
“Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant several times, which is an act of nuclear terrorism. Such actions by the Kiev regime can lead to a catastrophe of a scale much greater than the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant [in 1986]”, Nechaev said at a briefing.