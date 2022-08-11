LIVE UPDATES: Date of Referendum in Donetsk Republic to Be Announced After Liberation - DPR Head

Date of Referendum in Donetsk Republic to Be Announced After Liberation - DPR Head

The date of the referendum on the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) becoming part of Russia will be announced after the DPR's complete liberation, the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, said.



"As for our main efforts, they are now aimed at the complete liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," Pushilin told reporters.



"As soon as it is liberated within its constitutional boundaries, we will all know the date of the referendum very quickly," he said.



Pushilin noted that the DPR already has experience in holding a referendum, as well as elections of the head of the republic and parliament.