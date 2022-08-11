LIVE UPDATES: Date of Referendum in Donetsk Republic to Be Announced After Liberation - DPR Head

Russian armed forces along with Donbass Republics forces continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.
Earlier this month, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum on joining Russia.
