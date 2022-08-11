International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Date of Referendum in Donetsk Republic to Be Announced After Liberation - DPR Head
LIVE UPDATES: Date of Referendum in Donetsk Republic to Be Announced After Liberation - DPR Head
Russia began its special military operation "to demiltiarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's...
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass, ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Date of Referendum in Donetsk Republic to Be Announced After Liberation - DPR Head

04:27 GMT 11.08.2022
International
India
Russia began its special military operation "to demiltiarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.
Russian armed forces along with Donbass Republics forces continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.
Earlier this month, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum on joining Russia.
04:27 GMT 11.08.2022
Date of Referendum in Donetsk Republic to Be Announced After Liberation - DPR Head
The date of the referendum on the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) becoming part of Russia will be announced after the DPR's complete liberation, the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, said.

"As for our main efforts, they are now aimed at the complete liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," Pushilin told reporters.

"As soon as it is liberated within its constitutional boundaries, we will all know the date of the referendum very quickly," he said.

Pushilin noted that the DPR already has experience in holding a referendum, as well as elections of the head of the republic and parliament.
