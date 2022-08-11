https://sputniknews.com/20220811/indias-top-court-grants-bail-to-poet-activist-varavara-rao-jailed-for-inciting-caste-violence-1099469644.html

India's Top Court Grants Bail to Poet-Activist Varavara Rao, Jailed for Inciting Caste Violence

Rao was among several activists arrested by Maharashtra state police for inciting caste-based violence in the village of Bhima Koregaon in January 2018, where... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday granted bail to activist and poet Varavara Rao, 82, on medical grounds, restricting his travel beyond Maharashtra. The apex court refused to grant him permanent medical bail as well, and only gave bail until further order. "The trial will take at least ten years, even if it starts today and there are 16 accused," Rao's lawyer Anand Grover submitted. In his plea submitted to the Supreme Court, Rao said that he "suffers from neurological ailments, abdomen pain which could be due to umbilical hernia, and asymptomatic Parkinson's disease." He was allegedly denied access to basic amenities such as straw and sipper, which he needed to drink water because of hand tremors caused by Parkinson's.

