https://sputniknews.com/20220811/former-president-donald-trump-invoked-his-right-against-self-incrimination-during-a-deposition-1099464883.html

Former President Donald Trump Invoked His Right Against Self-Incrimination During a Deposition

Former President Donald Trump Invoked His Right Against Self-Incrimination During a Deposition

Former President Donald Trump invoked the right against self-incrimination; Pentagon admits sending missiles to Ukraine capable of hitting Russia. 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-11T11:50+0000

2022-08-11T11:50+0000

2022-08-11T12:08+0000

donald trump

ukraine

africa

brazil

enough is enough

nicaragua

radio sputnik

radio

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099464718_41:0:1285:700_1920x0_80_0_0_93b5529558670f464e3e9d1e23e695ea.png

Former President Donald Trump invoked his right against self-incrimination during a deposition earlier today that is part of a Civil investigation into his business practices. Former President Donald Trump invoked the right against self-incrimination; Pentagon admits sending missiles to Ukraine capable of hitting Russia.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss former President Donald Trump. Earlier, the ex-president "invoked his right against self-incrimination" during a deposition that is part of a civil investigation into his business practices.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss weapons to Ukraine. A Sputnik report notes that the Pentagon admits sending missiles to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian defensive systems.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, join us to discuss Africa. He discusses a Global Times article that says the US's new Africa strategy points at China and Russia 'threats' when evidence shows the West working against African interests.Micaela Ovelar, Venezuelan Political Scientist in Sao Paulo, Brazil, joins us to discuss Brazil's presidential elections. With rival Lula da Silva leading in Brazil's presidential polls ahead of the October 2 elections, there is fear that current President Jair Bolsonaro will not accept defeat.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. ENVOYS from 30 Islamic countries said they believe China is protecting the rights of the Uighur population in the semi-autonomous Xinjiang region after a five-day visit. Visiting diplomats came from countries that included Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Yemen and Pakistan.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Biden's assassination of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri. Since Zawahiri did not pose "an immediate international threat," Cohn says he should have been arrested and brought to justice by the law.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the new campaign called "Enough is Enough'' that was launched on Monday in the United Kingdom. The campaign is a progressive coalition of United Kingdom trade unions, advocacy groups, and lawmakers to support the pro-working class in "pushing back against the misery of rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing - and a society run only for a wealthy elite."Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. Netfa talks about the address by President Comandante Daniel Ortega during the celebration of the 43rd Anniversary of the Air Force of the Army of Nicaragua, calling for integration amongst the Latin American nations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

africa

brazil

nicaragua

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

donald trump, ukraine, africa, brazil, enough is enough, nicaragua, radio sputnik, radio, the critical hour, аудио