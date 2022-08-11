https://sputniknews.com/20220811/facing-long-shot-against-trump-backed-candidate-cheney-seeks-high-ground-by-embracing-jan-6-probe-1099494812.html

Facing Long Shot Against Trump-Backed Candidate, Cheney Seeks High Ground by Embracing Jan 6 Probe

Facing Long Shot Against Trump-Backed Candidate, Cheney Seeks High Ground by Embracing Jan 6 Probe

Although former US President Donald Trump was eventually acquitted by a minority of senators who felt his impeachment for inciting the Capitol insurrection was... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

A new poll by the University of Wyoming has found that Cheney holds little sway among GOP voters in the upcoming primary election, who said they would vote for her rival Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, over her by a nearly 2:1 margin. The election is on August 16.Notably, 41% of those who intend to vote for candidates other than Cheney said they were specifically doing so to vote against her. Several candidates other than Cheney and Hageman are expected to receive small numbers of votes.Later, Cheney headed up the bipartisan committee to investigate the insurrection, gathering mountains of evidence on the day of the attack and the events leading up to it, including testimonies, files, and records from the White House, much of Trump’s inner circle, and sympathetic political commentators like Alex Jones and Sean Hannity.In an ad released on Thursday, Cheney embraced her role in the committee and the ire it has provoked among Trump and his followers.“Like many candidates across this country, my opponents in Wyoming have said that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. No one who understands our nation’s laws, no one with an honest, honorable, genuine commitment to our Constitution, would say that. It is a cancer that threatens our great republic,” she said.In January 2022, the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to censure Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the other Republican on the committee, and voiced support for Trump’s claims that the November 2020 election had been stolen by the Democrats. The goal of the rioters when they stormed the Capitol was to block certification of the results of that election, which they failed to do.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) condemned the RNC’s move, drawing Trump’s ire. When Cheney announced her entry in the Wisconsin primary race to retain her seat, Trump attacked her as well, calling her “the face of the Washington swamp,” his term for the country’s career politicians.In the primary races for the November 2022 midterm elections, Trump has sunk money and attention into his choice candidates in many races - oftentimes the rivals of other prominent Republicans, including his own vice president, Mike Pence. Trump has yet to announce his intentions for the 2024 presidential election, keeping them deliberately vague.

