Drunk Man 'Smashed His Way Out of Coffin After Being Buried Alive as Sacrifice to Mother Earth'

Indigenous Bolivians hold the Mother Earth Festival to honor Pachamama, the goddess of earth and fertiliy. 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

A 30-year-old Bolivian found himself buried alive by festival-goers as a "sacrifice to mother earth" when he lost his conciousness due to heavy drinking.The incident occured at the opening of the Mother Earth Festival in El Alto, Bolivia, on 5 August, with the man, who was identified as Víctor Hugo Mica Alvarez, coming to inside a coffin.As part of the festival, indigenous Bolivians honor Pachamama, the goddes of earth and fertility, by giving offerings, known as "sullu," such as livestock or cocoa leaves and sweets. While there's no confirmation that human sacrifices are being carried out too, Alvarez believes that it's exactly what happened to him.When the man turned to police, they refused to believe him, saying he was too drunk.

