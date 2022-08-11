https://sputniknews.com/20220811/divers-inspect-mine-in-mexico-where-10-miners-remain-under-rubble-governor-says-1099471483.html

Divers Inspect Mine in Mexico Where 10 Miners Remain Under Rubble, Governor Says

"One of the divers who descended to Well 4 explained to us that there still remain obstacles at the entrance to the tunnels, thus pumping works will continue so that they could re-enter and continue their search," Riquelme said on Twitter.Riquelme attached a video where it can be seen how a diver in a steel capsule is lowered into the shaft of the mine. According to local media, divers worked for three hours on Wednesday but could not enter the tunnels as the broken piles prevented it.Over 500 specialists are involved in the search and rescue operation. The rescuers are piping water out of the coal pit, hoping that the trapped miners have survived inside an air pocket deep underground.An accident occurred in Las Conchas coal pit in the municipality of Sabinas on August 3, when miners encountered an underground river during their work, which caused the flooding of the mine's well. One miner was able to get out of the coal pit safely after the accident, while ten others remain inside.

