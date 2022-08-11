https://sputniknews.com/20220811/czech-senate-supports-using-1200-servicemen-to-protect-nato-eastern-flank-reports-say-1099468140.html

Czech Senate Supports Using 1,200 Servicemen to Protect NATO Eastern Flank, Reports Say

Czech Senate Supports Using 1,200 Servicemen to Protect NATO Eastern Flank, Reports Say

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The upper chamber of the Czech parliament, the Senate, has supported the idea of sending 1,200 servicemen to boost the protection of the... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-11T04:46+0000

2022-08-11T04:46+0000

2022-08-11T04:46+0000

military

czech republic

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106501/57/1065015741_0:225:4812:2932_1920x0_80_0_0_069d1b13288c9fcaceb52db46781fc77.jpg

The additional Czech contingent will be used in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and three Baltic nations in 2023-2024, the Czech TV reported.Moreover, 20 Czech servicemen will be deployed to protect "diplomatic interests of the Czech Republic in Ukraine."The whole number of Czech servicemen who will be used in foreign missions stands at 1,362. The plan is to be supported by the lower chamber of the Czech parliament.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

czech republic, nato