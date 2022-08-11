https://sputniknews.com/20220811/czech-senate-supports-using-1200-servicemen-to-protect-nato-eastern-flank-reports-say-1099468140.html
Czech Senate Supports Using 1,200 Servicemen to Protect NATO Eastern Flank, Reports Say
Czech Senate Supports Using 1,200 Servicemen to Protect NATO Eastern Flank, Reports Say
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The upper chamber of the Czech parliament, the Senate, has supported the idea of sending 1,200 servicemen to boost the protection of the... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-11T04:46+0000
2022-08-11T04:46+0000
2022-08-11T04:46+0000
military
czech republic
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106501/57/1065015741_0:225:4812:2932_1920x0_80_0_0_069d1b13288c9fcaceb52db46781fc77.jpg
The additional Czech contingent will be used in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and three Baltic nations in 2023-2024, the Czech TV reported.Moreover, 20 Czech servicemen will be deployed to protect "diplomatic interests of the Czech Republic in Ukraine."The whole number of Czech servicemen who will be used in foreign missions stands at 1,362. The plan is to be supported by the lower chamber of the Czech parliament.
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106501/57/1065015741_302:0:4510:3156_1920x0_80_0_0_db70cd87989696b56edcbd917884d697.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
czech republic, nato
Czech Senate Supports Using 1,200 Servicemen to Protect NATO Eastern Flank, Reports Say
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The upper chamber of the Czech parliament, the Senate, has supported the idea of sending 1,200 servicemen to boost the protection of the NATO eastern flank, media reported.
The additional Czech contingent will be used in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and three Baltic nations in 2023-2024, the Czech TV reported.
Moreover, 20 Czech servicemen will be deployed to protect
"diplomatic interests of the Czech Republic in Ukraine."
The whole number of Czech servicemen who will be used in foreign missions stands at 1,362. The plan is to be supported by the lower chamber of the Czech parliament.