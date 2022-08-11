Czech Senate Supports Using 1,200 Servicemen to Protect NATO Eastern Flank, Reports Say

International
The additional Czech contingent will be used in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and three Baltic nations in 2023-2024, the Czech TV reported.Moreover, 20 Czech servicemen will be deployed to protect "diplomatic interests of the Czech Republic in Ukraine."The whole number of Czech servicemen who will be used in foreign missions stands at 1,362. The plan is to be supported by the lower chamber of the Czech parliament.
04:46 GMT 11.08.2022
India
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The upper chamber of the Czech parliament, the Senate, has supported the idea of sending 1,200 servicemen to boost the protection of the NATO eastern flank, media reported.
The additional Czech contingent will be used in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and three Baltic nations in 2023-2024, the Czech TV reported.
Moreover, 20 Czech servicemen will be deployed to protect "diplomatic interests of the Czech Republic in Ukraine."
The whole number of Czech servicemen who will be used in foreign missions stands at 1,362. The plan is to be supported by the lower chamber of the Czech parliament.
