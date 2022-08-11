https://sputniknews.com/20220811/crimea-attack-greece-in-turmoil-elections-in-brazil-us-inflation-and-mixed-income-housing--1099461639.html
Crimea Attack, Greece in Turmoil, Elections in Brazil, US Inflation and Mixed Income Housing
Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author, veteran & former security analyst in Washington, DC. He’s the host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” Show on YouTube. His latest book is, The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking of the Global Order.” Dr. Oualaalou joins the show to talk about an attack in Crimea. Then the Misfits and Dr Oualaalou talk about the scandal in Greece called The Greek Watergate. It’s become important in just a few days, to the point where people are beginning to consider the collapse of the government. This would be a blow for the US, because the relationship with Greece’s New Democracy Party is very, very close. The party that would likely take over if this government were to fall is Greece’s Syriza Party, a Eurocommunist party.Nathalia Urban, Brazilian journalist at Brazil Wire joins the show to talk about upcoming elections in Brazil.Steve Grumbine, Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese. He's also a leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory joins the show breakdown the latest news on US inflation. Then they talk about how the Fed is aiming at low unemployment by slowing the economy with interest rate hikes. Grumbine explains that the Fed action is recessionary, that it's the middle and lower income households who will experience the greatest impact from a recession.Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate joins the show to talk about the benefits of state and local governments resourcing mixed income housing. In June the Rhode Island legislature approve $10 million in its state budget for a new pilot program to build mixed-income public housing. It’s one of several state and local governments starting to get into a game that’s historically been the federal government’s purview.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author, veteran & former security analyst in Washington, DC. He’s the host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” Show on YouTube. His latest book is, The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking of the Global Order.” Dr. Oualaalou joins the show to talk about an attack in Crimea. Then the Misfits and Dr Oualaalou talk about the scandal in Greece called The Greek Watergate. It’s become important in just a few days, to the point where people are beginning to consider the collapse of the government. This would be a blow for the US, because the relationship with Greece’s New Democracy Party is very, very close. The party that would likely take over if this government were to fall is Greece’s Syriza Party, a Eurocommunist party.
Nathalia Urban, Brazilian journalist at Brazil Wire joins the show to talk about upcoming elections in Brazil.
Steve Grumbine, Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese. He's also a leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory joins the show breakdown the latest news on US inflation. Then they talk about how the Fed is aiming at low unemployment by slowing the economy with interest rate hikes. Grumbine explains that the Fed action is recessionary, that it's the middle and lower income households who will experience the greatest impact from a recession.
Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate joins the show to talk about the benefits of state and local governments resourcing mixed income housing. In June the Rhode Island legislature approve $10 million in its state budget for a new pilot program to build mixed-income public housing. It’s one of several state and local governments starting to get into a game that’s historically been the federal government’s purview.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik