Britney Spears in Hot Water Over Supposedly Racist Post

Britney Spears landed herself at the center of a new scandal after numerous netizens accused her of racism following a recent post about her former husband Kevin Federline's raising of their kids.In a social media post, Spears suggested that her and Federline’s children ̶ 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden ̶ are growing up in a house that "has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined."Her choice of allegedly "weed-liking" personalities raised eyebrows online – both because none of them are considered to be heavy weed smokers or even consume at all, and because all of them are black rappers.Some of the Britney Spears' fans also wondered why she didn't mention any known white weed-smokers on her list.The star herself did not ingratiate her fans with answers to the tough questions, instead pouring out her heart about her difficult relationship with her two sons, who, she said, have been acting in a "hateful" way towards her. The singer confessed that it breaks her heart when they reject her during their rare twice-a-week meetings.Spears and Federline tied the knot in 2004 but divorced just three years later. The father received custody over their sons as Spears was subjected to a conservatorship. Spears managed to lift the restrictive measure in November 2021, proving she no longer needed it and that her management and family abused the deal. Since, she has tied the knot once again, this time with Iranian-American model and actor, Sam Asghari.
