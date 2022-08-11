International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220811/armed-suspect-attempts-to-breach-fbi-cincinnati-office-flees-scene-1099488840.html
Armed Suspect Attempts to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office, Flees Scene
Armed Suspect Attempts to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office, Flees Scene
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An armed suspect attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, but fled after an alarm went off and FBI special agents... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-11T16:37+0000
2022-08-11T16:37+0000
americas
us
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083099113_0:237:2797:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_22faebea76a8a6fecf7d309dbf5008c7.jpg
"At approximately 9 AM this morning, an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI Cincinnati office said via Twitter.Shots were exchanged between the suspect and the pursuing law enforcement units, prompting the authorities to implement a lockdown in a one-mile radius from the incident that included private businesses and residences, Clinton Co. Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.The authorities also closed Interstate 71 in both, the northern and southern directions, and State Route 73 has limited transit between Mitchell Roads and State Route 380, the statement added.The FBI said the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement units are working with the agency on the scene in Wilmington, Ohio.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083099113_34:0:2763:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9dd2c3c3e5e1a64b8fb3dcb7b7fbc2ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, fbi

Armed Suspect Attempts to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office, Flees Scene

16:37 GMT 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference announcing the FBI's 499th and 500th additions to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list on June 17, 2013 at the Newseum in Washington, DC.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference announcing the FBI's 499th and 500th additions to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on June 17, 2013 at the Newseum in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An armed suspect attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, but fled after an alarm went off and FBI special agents responded to the breach, the field office said on Thursday.
"At approximately 9 AM this morning, an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI Cincinnati office said via Twitter.
Shots were exchanged between the suspect and the pursuing law enforcement units, prompting the authorities to implement a lockdown in a one-mile radius from the incident that included private businesses and residences, Clinton Co. Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
The authorities also closed Interstate 71 in both, the northern and southern directions, and State Route 73 has limited transit between Mitchell Roads and State Route 380, the statement added.
The FBI said the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement units are working with the agency on the scene in Wilmington, Ohio.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала