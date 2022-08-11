https://sputniknews.com/20220811/armed-suspect-attempts-to-breach-fbi-cincinnati-office-flees-scene-1099488840.html

Armed Suspect Attempts to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office, Flees Scene

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An armed suspect attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, but fled after an alarm went off and FBI special agents...

"At approximately 9 AM this morning, an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI Cincinnati office said via Twitter.Shots were exchanged between the suspect and the pursuing law enforcement units, prompting the authorities to implement a lockdown in a one-mile radius from the incident that included private businesses and residences, Clinton Co. Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.The authorities also closed Interstate 71 in both, the northern and southern directions, and State Route 73 has limited transit between Mitchell Roads and State Route 380, the statement added.The FBI said the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement units are working with the agency on the scene in Wilmington, Ohio.

