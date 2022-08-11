https://sputniknews.com/20220811/another-step-up-the-escalation-ladder-denmark-sends-130-instructors-to-train-ukrainian-soldiers-1099468999.html

'Another Step Up the Escalation Ladder': Denmark Sends 130 Instructors to Train Ukrainian Soldiers

'Another Step Up the Escalation Ladder': Denmark Sends 130 Instructors to Train Ukrainian Soldiers

The program, which includes weapons training, urban combat, tactical field operations and first aid has been slammed by the Russian embassy as “further... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-11T05:49+0000

2022-08-11T05:49+0000

2022-08-11T05:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

denmark

scandinavia

military & intelligence

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105292/53/1052925362_0:0:4764:2680_1920x0_80_0_0_6a892ebb084057fa2814a47a5c5beac1.jpg

A total of 130 Danish soldiers will train Ukrainians as part of a UK-led project, the Danish Defense Ministry has confirmed.“Within a short time, Denmark is sending 130 military instructors to a British training project. Here, among other things, they will carry out basic military training of Ukrainian soldiers with no or limited military experience,” Defense Minister Morten Bødskov said, as quoted by Danish Radio.The program to which the Danish soldiers will contribute includes weapons training, urban combat, tactical field operations and first aid.At the same time, the Danish military is in dialogue about training commanders for the Ukrainian Home Guard, the Nordic country's Defense Ministry said, for which a total of DKK 100 million ($13.9 million) have already been earmarked.Danish Radio's defense analyst Mads Korsager stated that joint training signals that the conflict is moving into a new phase.Russia's ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin slammed the move as “delaying the peace.”The Russian embassy called the Danish decision “a dangerous illusion that will only lead to a further escalation of the conflict and new inevitable losses for Ukraine,” adding that “Kiev, which tirelessly asks the NATO countries for military assistance, is interested in drawing them directly into the conflict. In Denmark, they prefer to close their eyes to such risks,” the Russian embassy said.The Danish announcement symbolically came ahead of a major international donor conference in Copenhagen. Hosted by the defense ministers of Denmark, Ukraine and the UK, it is aimed at increasing support for Ukraine.Denmark has previously supported training activities in Ukraine within the UK-led Operation Orbital, where Ukrainian soldiers were trained in basic skills. Furthermore, Denmark was also previously involved in Canada's Operation Unifier to train Ukrainian soldiers. Since the start of Russia's campaign to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and protect the inhabitants of the Donbass Republics, it has also provided Kiev with arms, including Harpoon naval missiles.Earlier, Denmark's Nordic peers announced their participation in the UK-led project. Sweden decided to contribute up to 120 instructors to train Ukrainian civilians in basic military skills, whereas Finland announced it will contribute another 20 instructors.

https://sputniknews.com/20220807/sweden-to-send-up-to-120-military-instructors-to-uk-to-train-ukraines-troops-govt-says-1099360644.html

denmark

scandinavia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, scandinavia, military & intelligence, russia, ukraine