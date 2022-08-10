https://sputniknews.com/20220810/woman-left-with-lizard-neck-following-botched-cosmetic-procedure---report-1099444751.html
Woman Left With ‘Lizard Neck’ Following Botched Cosmetic Procedure - Report
Woman Left With ‘Lizard Neck’ Following Botched Cosmetic Procedure - Report
After experiencing a horrific incident, the woman reportedly knocked on the doors of court to seek justice for being butchered by the beauticians. In response... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T11:51+0000
2022-08-10T11:51+0000
2022-08-10T11:51+0000
viral video
social media
lizard
skin tone
tightening
skin
treatment
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106321/36/1063213688_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_9fe2d5f2fafc2674667744e609dcb36d.jpg
A 59-year-old woman in the UK was left with a "lizard neck" after she underwent a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment called fibroblast plasma to get rid of her double chin.According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Jayne Bowman had lost some weight which caused excess skin on her neck and reached reached out to a beautician through social media to schedule a botox procedure.Bowman reportedly spent over $500 on the treatment that left her with red dots all over her neck, making it look like a lizard neck.When she used creams to soothe the burning sensation, brownish-red spots appeared all over her neck.Because of the fear of body-shaming, Bowman started venturing outside less frequently and wore a scarf. “I wish I still had my saggy neck — it was better than what I have been left with. This botched beauty treatment has left me in agony,” she reportedly said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106321/36/1063213688_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_969315b2183bf7294803342e5222a7fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
viral video, social media, lizard, skin tone, tightening, skin, treatment
Woman Left With ‘Lizard Neck’ Following Botched Cosmetic Procedure - Report
After experiencing a horrific incident, the woman reportedly knocked on the doors of court to seek justice for being butchered by the beauticians. In response, the beautician reportedly filed a counter-complaint against her.
A 59-year-old woman in the UK was left with a "lizard neck" after she underwent a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment called fibroblast plasma to get rid of her double chin.
According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Jayne Bowman had lost some weight which caused excess skin on her neck and reached reached out to a beautician through social media to schedule a botox procedure
.
Bowman reportedly spent over $500 on the treatment that left her with red dots all over her neck, making it look like a lizard neck.
"It was so painful, it burned like hell. I told the therapist I was in agony but she didn’t seem bothered. She said she had to carry on or it wouldn’t work,” Bowman told media.
When she used creams to soothe the burning sensation, brownish-red spots appeared all over her neck.
“I had hundreds of brow dots all over my chest. I looked like a lizard!" she added.
Because of the fear of body-shaming, Bowman started venturing outside less frequently and wore a scarf.
“I wish I still had my saggy neck — it was better than what I have been left with. This botched beauty treatment has left me in agony,” she reportedly said.