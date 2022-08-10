https://sputniknews.com/20220810/woman-left-with-lizard-neck-following-botched-cosmetic-procedure---report-1099444751.html

Woman Left With ‘Lizard Neck’ Following Botched Cosmetic Procedure - Report

After experiencing a horrific incident, the woman reportedly knocked on the doors of court to seek justice for being butchered by the beauticians. In response... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

A 59-year-old woman in the UK was left with a "lizard neck" after she underwent a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment called fibroblast plasma to get rid of her double chin.According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Jayne Bowman had lost some weight which caused excess skin on her neck and reached reached out to a beautician through social media to schedule a botox procedure.Bowman reportedly spent over $500 on the treatment that left her with red dots all over her neck, making it look like a lizard neck.When she used creams to soothe the burning sensation, brownish-red spots appeared all over her neck.Because of the fear of body-shaming, Bowman started venturing outside less frequently and wore a scarf. “I wish I still had my saggy neck — it was better than what I have been left with. This botched beauty treatment has left me in agony,” she reportedly said.

