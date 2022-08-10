https://sputniknews.com/20220810/wildfire-in-southwestern-france-destroys-nearly-15000-acres-of-forest-prefecture-says-1099447189.html

Wildfire in Southwestern France Destroys Nearly 15,000 Acres of Forest, Prefecture Says

The wildfire broke out again in the commune of Saint-Magne in Gironde last night.About 3,800 people have been evacuated from the communes of Hostens, Saint-Magne and Belin-Beliet, and another 2,000 from the town of Belin, according to the statement. The evacuation is still underway.The disaster has destroyed 16 houses in several areas of Belin-Beliet, though there have been no casualties so far, the statement read.In July, severe wildfires broke out in the Gironde department due to the heat and drought. Then the disaster destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forest. Firefighting costed France 6.6 million euros ($6.7 million) in ten days, according to the Europe 1 broadcaster.

