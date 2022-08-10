https://sputniknews.com/20220810/watch-indian-man-takes-mud-bath--performs-yoga-in-pothole-to-highlight-poor-roads-1099450130.html

WATCH: Indian Man Takes Mud Bath & Performs Yoga in Pothole to Highlight Poor Roads

WATCH: Indian Man Takes Mud Bath & Performs Yoga in Pothole to Highlight Poor Roads

A 52-year-old man in Kerala state died last week after he fell off his motorbike after hitting a pothole and was run over by a truck. Following the tragic... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a unique protest, a man in India's southern state of Kerala took a mud bath and performed yoga in a water-logged pothole in an attempt to draw politicians' attention to the issue.Videos of Hamza Porali from Kerala's Malappuram have flooded social media. In one, the man was seen washing his clothes in the mud water and performing a lotus Yoga position. Later, it shows his encounter with a local politician whose car got stuck where the man organized his little protest.Upset with the inaction of local authorities, local residents have made several complaints to civic officials and even staged protests, but their requests have failed to evoke any favourable action, so far.

