WATCH: Indian Man Takes Mud Bath & Performs Yoga in Pothole to Highlight Poor Roads
WATCH: Indian Man Takes Mud Bath & Performs Yoga in Pothole to Highlight Poor Roads
A 52-year-old man in Kerala state died last week after he fell off his motorbike after hitting a pothole and was run over by a truck. Following the tragic...
In a unique protest, a man in India's southern state of Kerala took a mud bath and performed yoga in a water-logged pothole in an attempt to draw politicians' attention to the issue.Videos of Hamza Porali from Kerala's Malappuram have flooded social media. In one, the man was seen washing his clothes in the mud water and performing a lotus Yoga position. Later, it shows his encounter with a local politician whose car got stuck where the man organized his little protest.Upset with the inaction of local authorities, local residents have made several complaints to civic officials and even staged protests, but their requests have failed to evoke any favourable action, so far.
WATCH: Indian Man Takes Mud Bath & Performs Yoga in Pothole to Highlight Poor Roads

14:52 GMT 10.08.2022
A Kerala man performing yoya in a pothole to protest poor conditions of roads in Malappuram.
A Kerala man performing yoya in a pothole to protest poor conditions of roads in Malappuram. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @@gelos_in
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
A 52-year-old man in Kerala state died last week after he fell off his motorbike after hitting a pothole and was run over by a truck. Following the tragic incident, the state's High Court requested that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) fill the potholes immediately.
In a unique protest, a man in India's southern state of Kerala took a mud bath and performed yoga in a water-logged pothole in an attempt to draw politicians' attention to the issue.
Videos of Hamza Porali from Kerala's Malappuram have flooded social media. In one, the man was seen washing his clothes in the mud water and performing a lotus Yoga position. Later, it shows his encounter with a local politician whose car got stuck where the man organized his little protest.

"Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, that's why I thought of protesting in a different way to bring the issue to the notice of authorities. While we were protesting, MLA (state legislator) was passing from there & we happened to speak with him," Porali told local media.

Upset with the inaction of local authorities, local residents have made several complaints to civic officials and even staged protests, but their requests have failed to evoke any favourable action, so far.
