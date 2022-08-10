Video: Plane Catches Fire, Loses Control After Dramatic Crash-Landing on California Freeway

International
Incredibly, no one was injured as a small plane suddenly plunged onto a freeway in Corona, California–though traffic was left snarled for hours. 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
Two people narrowly survived as their plane veered out of control and burst into flames following a barely-controlled descent onto a Southern California freeway on Tuesday, video shows.No injuries were reported when the single-engine Piper Cherokee PA-32 tumbled from the sky around midday and bounced across the pavement on Freeway 91 in Corona before hitting a retaining wall and catching fire. Local media notes that a vehicle was struck by the plane in the mayhem, but that the only damage consisted of a broken taillight.Reportedly, fire crews which raced to the scene were onsite within five minutes and managed to put out the blaze within the hour. Footage posted by the Corona Fire Department shows thick plumes of smoke coming from the wreckage until the team is able to extinguish it with firefighting foam.Per the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was “flying to Corona Municipal Airport” when “the pilot reported an engine issue.” Apparently unable to maintain the necessary altitude, they say the occupants elected instead to attempt an emergency landing on the freeway. Much to the relief of his fellow California motorists, the pilot managed to pull it off.
Wyatt Reed
