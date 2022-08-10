International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and Latin America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/us-doj-charges-irgc-member-with-allegedly-plotting-ex-national-security-advisor-john-boltons-murder-1099455813.html
US DoJ Charges IRGC Member With Allegedly Plotting Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton's Murder
US DoJ Charges IRGC Member With Allegedly Plotting Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton's Murder
Bolton held the highest post in his career as national security adviser under the Trump administration but was sacked by ерут-POTUS over an alleged scheme that... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T14:55+0000
2022-08-10T15:34+0000
americas
us
john bolton
assassination
iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099456401_0:53:3271:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_57a663a8bf0957695190ecc1505bd1f6.jpg
The US Department of Justice has charged Shahram Poursafi, who, it claims, is an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with plotting to assassinate John Bolton, the former national security adviser. Poursafi is at large and is wanted by the FBI on charges of conspiracy to murder.According to the DoJ, Poursafi is a member of the Quds Force – IRGC's division for overseas operations. The US department said that he offered $300,000 to individuals in the US for killing Bolton while he was in Washington DC or in the state of Maryland. The assassination is believed to be linked to the US' killing of Quds Force former commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020.Bolton himself reacted to the news by thanking the FBI and DoJ for uncovering the reported plot, while taking a shot at the Islamic Republic of Iran, which he has historically criticized and suggested should be subjected to forced US-led regime change.In the press release, the DoJ detailed how Poursafi allegedly contacted two US individuals and negotiated Bolton's killing for $250,000 with one of them, with the price later going up to $300,000. Poursafi also allegedly hinted at a second "job" worth $1 million upon completion of the first.The FBI and the DoJ concluded that Poursafi was affiliated to the IRGC after finding photos of him in the paramilitary group's uniform in one of the suspect's online accounts, as well as after studying his correspondence with the potential assassin, who turned out to be a confidential source for the law enforcement. Poursafi and his superiors were reportedly disappointed that the assassination did not happen by January 3, 2022 – the second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's killing.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099456401_240:0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea49bf4e7b4f9f1c4f26cff2f0890ba2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, john bolton, assassination, iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)

US DoJ Charges IRGC Member With Allegedly Plotting Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton's Murder

14:55 GMT 10.08.2022 (Updated: 15:34 GMT 10.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaFILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
International
India
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
Bolton held the highest post in his career as national security adviser under the Trump administration but was sacked by ерут-POTUS over an alleged scheme that resulted in the fiasco of proliferation talks with North Korea. Bolton is known for his radical anti-Iran views.
The US Department of Justice has charged Shahram Poursafi, who, it claims, is an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with plotting to assassinate John Bolton, the former national security adviser. Poursafi is at large and is wanted by the FBI on charges of conspiracy to murder.
"An Iranian national […] was charged by complaint, unsealed today in the District of Columbia, with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and with providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder plot," the Justice Department said.
According to the DoJ, Poursafi is a member of the Quds Force – IRGC's division for overseas operations. The US department said that he offered $300,000 to individuals in the US for killing Bolton while he was in Washington DC or in the state of Maryland. The assassination is believed to be linked to the US' killing of Quds Force former commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020.
Bolton himself reacted to the news by thanking the FBI and DoJ for uncovering the reported plot, while taking a shot at the Islamic Republic of Iran, which he has historically criticized and suggested should be subjected to forced US-led regime change.
"While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran's rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States," he said.
In the press release, the DoJ detailed how Poursafi allegedly contacted two US individuals and negotiated Bolton's killing for $250,000 with one of them, with the price later going up to $300,000. Poursafi also allegedly hinted at a second "job" worth $1 million upon completion of the first.
The FBI and the DoJ concluded that Poursafi was affiliated to the IRGC after finding photos of him in the paramilitary group's uniform in one of the suspect's online accounts, as well as after studying his correspondence with the potential assassin, who turned out to be a confidential source for the law enforcement. Poursafi and his superiors were reportedly disappointed that the assassination did not happen by January 3, 2022 – the second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's killing.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала