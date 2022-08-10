https://sputniknews.com/20220810/us-doj-charges-irgc-member-with-allegedly-plotting-ex-national-security-advisor-john-boltons-murder-1099455813.html

US DoJ Charges IRGC Member With Allegedly Plotting Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton's Murder

US DoJ Charges IRGC Member With Allegedly Plotting Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton's Murder

Bolton held the highest post in his career as national security adviser under the Trump administration but was sacked by ерут-POTUS over an alleged scheme that... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T14:55+0000

2022-08-10T14:55+0000

2022-08-10T15:34+0000

americas

us

john bolton

assassination

iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099456401_0:53:3271:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_57a663a8bf0957695190ecc1505bd1f6.jpg

The US Department of Justice has charged Shahram Poursafi, who, it claims, is an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with plotting to assassinate John Bolton, the former national security adviser. Poursafi is at large and is wanted by the FBI on charges of conspiracy to murder.According to the DoJ, Poursafi is a member of the Quds Force – IRGC's division for overseas operations. The US department said that he offered $300,000 to individuals in the US for killing Bolton while he was in Washington DC or in the state of Maryland. The assassination is believed to be linked to the US' killing of Quds Force former commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020.Bolton himself reacted to the news by thanking the FBI and DoJ for uncovering the reported plot, while taking a shot at the Islamic Republic of Iran, which he has historically criticized and suggested should be subjected to forced US-led regime change.In the press release, the DoJ detailed how Poursafi allegedly contacted two US individuals and negotiated Bolton's killing for $250,000 with one of them, with the price later going up to $300,000. Poursafi also allegedly hinted at a second "job" worth $1 million upon completion of the first.The FBI and the DoJ concluded that Poursafi was affiliated to the IRGC after finding photos of him in the paramilitary group's uniform in one of the suspect's online accounts, as well as after studying his correspondence with the potential assassin, who turned out to be a confidential source for the law enforcement. Poursafi and his superiors were reportedly disappointed that the assassination did not happen by January 3, 2022 – the second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's killing.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, john bolton, assassination, iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)