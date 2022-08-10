https://sputniknews.com/20220810/ukraine-food-exports-figures-and-routes-1099458544.html
Ukraine Food Exports: Figures and Routes
Ukraine Food Exports: Figures and Routes
The international supply of grain and other agricultural products was undermined following the introduction of western sanctions against Russia and the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.
The food shortages that countries started to experience by summer 2022 prompted UN-led fears that global famine might erupt this year. The West and Ukraine accused Moscow of causing the disruption, but the Kremlin pointed out that the two main factors impeding shipments from the countries were Ukraine's mining of its shores and western sanctions.Ukraine, Russia and UN representatives met in Turkey in the middle of July to discuss ways to resume the shipments of grain to prevent a global famine. The "grain deal", that was signed on July 22 and sees Turkey monitoring via a safe corridor, now regulates the export process for Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.Find out how many agricultural products Ukraine has shipped out since, and where they went:
Ukraine Food Exports: Figures and Routes
17:41 GMT 10.08.2022
The international supply of grain and other agricultural products was undermined following the introduction of western sanctions against Russia and the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. In short, shipments from the world's two key suppliers – Russia and Ukraine – were disrupted.
The food shortages that countries started to experience by summer 2022 prompted UN-led fears that global famine might erupt this year. The West and Ukraine accused Moscow of causing the disruption, but the Kremlin pointed out that the two main factors impeding shipments from the countries were Ukraine's mining of its shores and western sanctions.
Ukraine, Russia and UN representatives met in Turkey in the middle of July to discuss ways to resume the shipments of grain to prevent a global famine. The "grain deal", that was signed on July 22 and sees Turkey monitoring via a safe corridor, now regulates the export process for Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.
Find out how many agricultural products Ukraine has shipped out since, and where they went: