https://sputniknews.com/20220810/ukraine-food-exports-figures-and-routes-1099458544.html

Ukraine Food Exports: Figures and Routes

Ukraine Food Exports: Figures and Routes

The international supply of grain and other agricultural products was undermined following the introduction of western sanctions against Russia and the start... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T17:41+0000

2022-08-10T17:41+0000

2022-08-10T17:52+0000

infographics

food exports

ukraine

istanbul grain deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099459205_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_54cb08ff3097622e310ee4a31c7a7c67.png

The food shortages that countries started to experience by summer 2022 prompted UN-led fears that global famine might erupt this year. The West and Ukraine accused Moscow of causing the disruption, but the Kremlin pointed out that the two main factors impeding shipments from the countries were Ukraine's mining of its shores and western sanctions.Ukraine, Russia and UN representatives met in Turkey in the middle of July to discuss ways to resume the shipments of grain to prevent a global famine. The "grain deal", that was signed on July 22 and sees Turkey monitoring via a safe corridor, now regulates the export process for Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.Find out how many agricultural products Ukraine has shipped out since, and where they went:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

infographics, food exports, ukraine, инфографика