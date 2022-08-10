https://sputniknews.com/20220810/uk-possibly-running-out-of-monkeypox-vaccines-with-only-5000-doses-left-reports-say-1099449750.html
UK Possibly Running Out of Monkeypox Vaccines With Only 5,000 Doses Left, Reports Say
2022-08-10T11:56+0000
2022-08-10T11:56+0000
2022-08-10T11:56+0000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is close to depleting its stock of monkeypox vaccines as it experiences problems keeping up with supply, Sky News broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
According to the UK media, the country is set to exhaust the national stockpile due to unspecified "supply issues." Unnamed sources told Sky News that the UK has around 5,000 doses left, while vaccine appointments in some regions are already closed.
The reports run counter to the statement of Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vaccines and Public Health, Maggie Throup, who said last Wednesday that the UK "secured over 100,000 doses of the vaccine to fight monkeypox."
As of Monday, the UK has 2,914 confirmed and 103 highly probable monkeypox cases
. No deaths resulting from the disease have been observed in the country so far.