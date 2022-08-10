https://sputniknews.com/20220810/uk-foreign-secretary-summons-chinese-ambassador-over-taiwan-escalation-1099450032.html
UK Foreign Secretary Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Taiwan 'Escalation'
UK Foreign Secretary Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Taiwan 'Escalation'
China launched major military exercises around Taiwan after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew to the island last week and spoke of... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T12:47+0000
2022-08-10T12:47+0000
2022-08-10T12:51+0000
liz truss
taiwan
china
uk
ambassador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098085969_0:0:1779:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_07561d716dc77127ba9dfc3a866559a0.png
Britain's foreign secretary has summoned the Chinese ambassador over what she called China's "aggressive behavior."British media reported on Wednesday afternoon that Liz Truss had called Beijing's ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang to "explain his country’s actions"."The UK and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China’s escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement," Truss said in an official statement.China launched major joint military exercises around Taiwan after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew to the island last week — in a US Air Force jet — and spoke of Washington's "unwavering support" for formal "independence" from the mainland.Truss, who had previously called for an equivalent of NATO in the Pacific to confront China, defended Pelosi's "right" to stir up conflict there. Beijing has also imposed economic sanctions on Taiwan and has ended co-operation with Washington on a range of issues.Western nations, including the US, have for decades officially recognized the People's Republic of China as the authority over both the mainland and the island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers its province.But they have also continued to trade with Taiwan and sell arms to Taipei. Truss is currently leading the former chancellor of the exchequer in the race to become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister on September 5.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/china-hones-blockade-and-control-capabilities-near-taiwan-1099428764.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098085969_96:0:1429:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_0ddcf1f2ef0651d970bb4616cf25ce58.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
liz truss, taiwan, china, uk, ambassador
UK Foreign Secretary Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Taiwan 'Escalation'
12:47 GMT 10.08.2022 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 10.08.2022)
China launched major military exercises around Taiwan after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew to the island last week and spoke of Washington's "unwavering support" for the island's "independence." Her move was backed by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Britain's foreign secretary has summoned the Chinese ambassador over what she called China's "aggressive behavior."
British media reported on Wednesday afternoon that Liz Truss had called Beijing's ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang to "explain his country’s actions".
"The UK and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China’s escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement," Truss said in an official statement.
"We have seen increasingly aggressive behavior and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region," the foreign secretary continued. "The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion."
China launched major joint military exercises around Taiwan after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew to the island last week — in a US Air Force jet — and spoke of Washington's "unwavering support"
for formal "independence" from the mainland.
Truss, who had previously called for an equivalent of NATO in the Pacific to confront China, defended Pelosi's "right"
to stir up conflict there.
Beijing has also imposed economic sanctions on Taiwan and has ended co-operation
with Washington on a range of issues.
Western nations, including the US, have for decades officially recognized the People's Republic of China as the authority over both the mainland and the island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers its province.
But they have also continued to trade with Taiwan and sell arms to Taipei.
Truss is currently leading the former chancellor of the exchequer in the race to become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister on September 5.