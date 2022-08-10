https://sputniknews.com/20220810/trump-to-reportedly-sit-for-deposition-in-new-york-attorney-general-probe-on-wednesday-1099438172.html

Trump to Sit for Deposition in New York Attorney General Probe on Wednesday

Trump to Sit for Deposition in New York Attorney General Probe on Wednesday

The New York Attorney General is investigating the Trump Organization for the possible illegal manipulation of the stated valuations of various real estate... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T05:34+0000

2022-08-10T05:34+0000

2022-08-10T05:48+0000

americas

us

donald trump

trump organization

investigation

letitia james

new york

business

finances

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099437861_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79d934e4365631c08d72df49b4920d31.jpg

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be deposed under oath on Wednesday as part of New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James' civil probe into the 45th US president’s business and finances.The former POTUS is expected to face questions regarding what James argued is a decade-long pattern of financial misstatements on documents used by the Trump Organization to win hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and bank loans. Neither a lawyer for Trump nor the AG’s office has commented on the matter yet.The 45th president is the last member of his family to be deposed in the James investigation, with his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump — both of whom have served as Trump Organization executive vice presidents — being grilled last week.The depositions were initially scheduled for July 15, but James agreed to postpone them after the former US president’s first wife, Ivana Trump, died the day prior.Eric Trump, the brother of Ivanka and Don Jr and also a vice president for the Trump Organization, invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 500 times when he sat for a deposition in October 2020. A privilege set out in the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution gives an individual the right to refuse to answer any questions or make any statements that could be used in a criminal proceeding to help establish that the person committed a crime.In early July 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with second-degree grand larceny, and the company itself with "the crime of scheme to defraud in the first degree."The indictment indicated the first criminal charges against the former US president's company since prosecutors started investigating it more than three years ago.James' office opened a civil investigation into the Trump Organization in March 2019, looking into whether the company improperly inflated the value of its assets in financial records. The office also issued subpoenas to local governments seeking documents on several Trump Organization properties in Manhattan, upstate New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.The Trumps have been fighting for months to avoid having to testify in the James inquiry, which has repeatedly been slammed by the 45th president as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/lawyer-for-trump-organizations-ex-cfo-has-strong-reason-to-believe-more-indictments-incoming-1089248253.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210521/trump-organization-cfo-would-flip-on-ex-potus-his-former-daughter-in-law-claims-1082960648.html

americas

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, donald trump, trump organization, investigation, letitia james, new york, business, finances