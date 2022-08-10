https://sputniknews.com/20220810/steven-seagal-filming-documentary-about-conflict-in-donbass-1099436370.html

Steven Seagal Filming Documentary About Conflict in Donbass

Steven Seagal Filming Documentary About Conflict in Donbass

DONETSK (Sputnik) - American actor and director Steven Seagal is making a documentary about the military conflict in Donbass, the leader of the Donetsk... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Steven Seagal is filming a documentary about the war in Donbass. Today, he talked to prisoners of war held at the pre-trial detention facility in Elenovka," Denis Pushilin said on social media.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the prison that Seagal has visited was hit by Ukrainian troops with a HIMARS rocket. The attack left 50 Ukrainian soldiers dead and 73 others injured. Ukraine denies striking the facility.The star of martial arts films was granted Russian nationality at the order of President Vladimir Putin in 2016 and has traveled Russia's Far East in search of his father's Russian relatives. He is serving as the Russian Foreign Ministry's envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States.

