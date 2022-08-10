Steven Seagal Filming Documentary About Conflict in Donbass

International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"Steven Seagal&nbsp; is filming a documentary about the war in Donbass. Today, he talked to prisoners of war held at the pre-trial detention facility in Elenovka," Denis Pushilin said on social media.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the prison that Seagal has visited was hit by Ukrainian troops with a HIMARS rocket. The attack left 50 Ukrainian soldiers dead and 73 others injured. Ukraine denies striking the facility.The star of martial arts films was granted Russian nationality at the order of President Vladimir Putin in 2016 and has traveled Russia's Far East in search of his father's Russian relatives. He is serving as the Russian Foreign Ministry's envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - American actor and director Steven Seagal is making a documentary about the military conflict in Donbass, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Tuesday.
"Steven Seagal  is filming a documentary about the war in Donbass. Today, he talked to prisoners of war held at the pre-trial detention facility in Elenovka," Denis Pushilin said on social media.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the prison that Seagal has visited was hit by Ukrainian troops with a HIMARS rocket. The attack left 50 Ukrainian soldiers dead and 73 others injured. Ukraine denies striking the facility.

"Seagal said during our meeting that 98% of people talking to media about the conflict had never been here [in Donbass]. That's why the world does not know the truth. He wants to change the way they see the conflict," Pushilin said.

The star of martial arts films was granted Russian nationality at the order of President Vladimir Putin in 2016 and has traveled Russia's Far East in search of his father's Russian relatives. He is serving as the Russian Foreign Ministry's envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States.
