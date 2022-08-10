International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Spain's Controversial Energy Saving Plan Comes Into Force
Spain's Controversial Energy Saving Plan Comes Into Force
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The energy saving measures developed by the Spanish government to reduce energy consumption amid the energy crisis came into force in Spain... 10.08.2022
The Spanish government approved a plan for energy conservation and management in the country last week. This plan limits public air conditioning to 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit). According to the plan, public buildings should install an automatic door closing mechanism and turn off the lights after 10 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT).The measures come into force after the Spanish government rejected the demand of the conservative opposition People’s Party to abandon the plan. The community of Madrid intends to file an appeal against the restrictions with the Constitutional Court.
