https://sputniknews.com/20220810/rwandan-academics-urge-blinken-to-take-holistic-approach-to-congo-on-africa-tour-1099460299.html

Rwandan Academics Urge Blinken to Take ‘Holistic Approach’ to Congo on Africa Tour

Rwandan Academics Urge Blinken to Take ‘Holistic Approach’ to Congo on Africa Tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Rwanda on Wednesday, where Kigali’s alleged backing of rebels in the DRC’s North Kivu province will be... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T18:48+0000

2022-08-10T18:48+0000

2022-08-10T18:49+0000

africa

antony blinken

rwanda

democratic republic of congo

m23

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099459988_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5d3cce808cff7ff7fbd81b6f6ca361f4.jpg

Blinken is scheduled to travel to Rwanda on Wednesday and meet President Paul Kagame. He told reporters on Tuesday that accusations of Rwanda backing the M23 rebels would be a “focus of the conversation.”According to Christophe Lutundula, who is both the DRC’s prime minister and foreign minister, he and Blinken exchanged ideas on their “common interests,” including “defense and security, focusing on security in the eastern side of the Congo, and military cooperations, finance and economy, precisely regarding the program of reform – economic reforms and foreign investment of the government, and the exploitation of natural resources industries. We also exchanged on environment, mining, and democracy.”Reiterating his words a day prior in South Africa, Blinken told reporters at a Tuesday press conference in Kinshasa, DRC, that “too often African nations have been treated as instruments of other nations’ progress rather than as authors of their own progress. Resources have been exploited for other countries’ gains. People of the DRC know this all too well. That is not what the United States will do. We don’t want a one-sided transactional relationship. Instead, we want to work with you on shared priorities in pursuit of shared goals.”Blinken also addressed what he called “credible reports that Rwanda has provided support to M23,” a predominantly Tutsi group in DRC’s North Kivu province. The DRC has accused Rwanda of backing the group as a proxy force to destabilize the region. Rwanda has returned the favor, accusing the DRC of backing the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Hutu power group with connections to those who carried out the 1994 genocide of Rwandan Tutsis and Twa. There is evidence to support both claims, but both nations have denied the other’s accusations.“[W]e’re certainly not turning a blind eye,” Blinken said of Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23. “I’m going to Rwanda tomorrow, and a big focus of this trip – but not just this trip, the work that we’re doing day in, day out – is to make sure the United States is doing everything it can to support the very important African-led mediation efforts, particularly processes that are being led by Kenya and Angola, to bring peace, security, and stability to the eastern Congo.”Ahead of his arrival, a group of Rwandan academics urged the US politician to consider the issue more widely instead of solely focusing on the M23.“We strongly urge you to earnestly consider the fact that the Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese are victims of exclusion, public incitement to hatred, and massacre. Blaming Rwanda for much of the violence on Congolese soil will not bring peace nor fix the Congolese social-economic crisis that has existed since the Mobutu presidency,” the academics wrote, referring to the country’s 1995 entry into eastern Congo - then called Zaire - in pursuit of Hutu groups responsible for the genocide of Rwandan Tutsis a year prior. The operation set in motion the overthrow of Mobutu, the fall of Zaire and foundation of the DRC, and the catastrophic Congo Wars.Congolese President Felix Tshisekede has also been criticized by prominent Congolese figures like Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege, who said that his foreign policy “leads us objectively towards a prolongation and aggravation of instability.”

rwanda

democratic republic of congo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

antony blinken, rwanda, democratic republic of congo, m23