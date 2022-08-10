Russian Killnet Hacker Group Targets Lockheed Martin Services
© AFP 2022 / EMMANUEL DUNANDThis photograph taken on June 13, 2022, shows the logo from US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin on display at the Eurosatory international land and airland defence and security trade fair, in Villepinte, a northern suburb of Paris. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)
On August 1, the hacktivist collective Killnet announced the start of a hack-and-leak operation against US arms-making giant Lockheed Martin.
The Russian hacker group Killnet has attacked the website and services of the American arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin.
The founder of the group KillMilk, in his Telegram channel. published a list of services that stopped working as a result of the attack:
Service owned by Lockheed Martin and its subsidiaries and affiliates Lockheed Martin and is intended for use only by authorized users - https://auth.p.external.lmco.com/.
Authorization system for Lockheed Martin employees - https://access.lockheedmartin.com and http://insidelm.lockheedmartin.com
The authorization system using the "NASA" smart card and the RSA authorization token - https://auth.launchpad.nasa.gov
Data dump of all candidates for a job at Lockheed Martin - https://workbench.brassring.com
NASA agency's user ID's - https://id.nasa.gov/uss/AUIDRetrieval.uss
The hacker noted that the group has no "personal" claims against the space agency, but it should be held responsible for "helping terrorists."
Killnet hackers declared war against Lockheed Martin on August 1, 2022, promising the corporation "hacker attacks of a new level." Among the reasons of the attack, were the company's deliveries of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.