Russian Killnet Hacker Group Targets Lockheed Martin Services

On August 1, the hacktivist collective Killnet announced the start of a hack-and-leak operation against US arms-making giant Lockheed Martin. 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian hacker group Killnet has attacked the website and services of the American arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The founder of the group KillMilk, in his Telegram channel. published a list of services that stopped working as a result of the attack:The hacker noted that the group has no "personal" claims against the space agency, but it should be held responsible for "helping terrorists."Killnet hackers declared war against Lockheed Martin on August 1, 2022, promising the corporation "hacker attacks of a new level." Among the reasons of the attack, were the company's deliveries of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

