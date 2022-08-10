https://sputniknews.com/20220810/pentagon-chief-pledges-more-military-assistance-for-baltic-states-under-pretext-of-russia-threat-1099461027.html

Pentagon Chief Pledges More Military Assistance for Baltic States Under Pretext of 'Russia Threat'

The US has deployed an additional 20,000 troops in Europe following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, bringing the total to 100,000.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has promised that US forces' rotations in Latvia will continue and that more troops might be dedicated to the region upon delivering a speech during his visit to the Baltic state. He justified the potential need for troop reinforcement by alleging a threat from Russia.Austin further vowed that the US remains committed to helping the Baltic states defend themselves, and added that the Security Force Assistance Brigade will continue to operate in the region going forward.Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks noted, in turn, that his troops require daily "nitty gritty training'' in order to defend the country, as well as additional financial assistance from the US for buying new military equipment. The minister added that Latvian air and coastal defenses also require upgrading.The Pentagon chief's visit to Latvia, the first since 1995, comes in the wake of the US boosting its troop numbers in Europe by 25% under the pretext of Russia launching a special military operation in Ukraine. Overall numbers of US troops in the region have reached 100,000, with most new deployments being made along NATO's eastern fringes – close to Russian borders.Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and NATO against such deployments in the past and vowed a mirror response to the latest boost in the vicinity of the Russian borders. The Kremlin also accused NATO of trying to create a state hostile to Russia in Ukraine, with the eventual goal to deploy its troops on Ukrainian territory.

