US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday her recent trip to Taiwan was intended to demonstrate a strong relationship based the... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
us, nancy pelosi, taiwan, china

Pelosi Says Trip to Taiwan Meant to Show Strong Status Quo Relationship

17:03 GMT 10.08.2022 (Updated: 17:10 GMT 10.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / KIM MIN-HEEUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waves to media after a joint press announcement with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul on August 4, 2022
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waves to media after a joint press announcement with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul on August 4, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / KIM MIN-HEE
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday her recent trip to Taiwan was intended to demonstrate a strong relationship based the status quo.
"In terms of Taiwan, our purpose in going to Taiwan was to say that we have a strong relationship built on the status quo, which we support," Pelosi said during a press conference on her trip.
Pelosi and other lawmakers visited the island on August 2-3 as part of a broader trip throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The officials’ stop in Taiwan was met with condemnation by Beijing, who considered the move a violation of their national and territorial sovereignty.
The Biden administration defended the trip, arguing that it did not stray from historic norms of the relationship between the US, China and Taiwan. Beijing, however, strongly disagreed with that assessment, stating that Pelosi's trip to the island violated Chinese sovereignty and went against the One-China principle formally adhered to by Washington.
China warned Washington that the House speaker's trip to the island would bring with it serious consequences for US-Chinese relations and would escalate tensions in the region. Beijing started massive military drills around the island following Pelosi's visit. Her plane, however, landed and departed safely from the island a day later without any incidents.
