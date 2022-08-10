International
- Sputnik International, 1920
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/pelosi-on-china-imposing-sanctions-against-her-who-cares-1099461937.html
Pelosi on China Imposing Sanctions Against Her: 'Who Cares'
Pelosi on China Imposing Sanctions Against Her: 'Who Cares'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she does not care about the sanctions that China has imposed on her and her family... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T20:16+0000
2022-08-10T20:16+0000
us
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
sanctions
nancy pelosi
us house of representatives
us-china tensions over taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099461777_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_e221d93365b44aef6b1c800d3e50e50a.jpg
China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives in connection with her recent visit to Taiwan, a move that China has condemned as a provocation. Pelosi dealt a serious blow to the One-China principle, jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the Foreign Ministry said.Moreover, Pelosi added that the support of the US military helped to minimize the effect China had on the visit of the US congressional delegation to Taiwan. She stressed that the whole delegation is "very proud of our military, who minimized China's influence on our trip and looked after us."The speaker also noted that the Pentagon did not suggest that the delegation cancel the trip to Taiwan.Pelosi led a delegation of US lawmakers that visited Taiwan on August 2-3 as part of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region. The lawmakers’ stop in Taiwan was met with strong condemnation by Beijing, which considers the move a violation of China's national and territorial sovereignty.As part of its policy, Beijing has consistently opposed any contact between representatives of Taipei and incumbent officials, especially high-ranking ones, or the military from countries with which Beijing has diplomatic relations. China has already stated that it will take strong measures to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to Zhang Jun, an envoy of China to the UN, "Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory," and the issue of territorial integrity is a "red line."The Biden administration defended the trip, arguing that it did not stray from historic norms in relations between the United States, China and Taiwan.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/freest-china-pelosi-commends-beijing-after-contentious-taiwan-visit-in-apparent-gaffe-1099435882.html
china
taiwan strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099461777_359:0:3090:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9efc5b2840f260f6d113f171b2670e79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, taiwan, taiwan strait, sanctions, nancy pelosi, us house of representatives

Pelosi on China Imposing Sanctions Against Her: 'Who Cares'

20:16 GMT 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, August 10 , 2022, in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, August 10 , 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she does not care about the sanctions that China has imposed on her and her family over her recent visit to Taiwan.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives in connection with her recent visit to Taiwan, a move that China has condemned as a provocation. Pelosi dealt a serious blow to the One-China principle, jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the Foreign Ministry said.
"Who cares," Pelosi said during a press briefing.
Moreover, Pelosi added that the support of the US military helped to minimize the effect China had on the visit of the US congressional delegation to Taiwan. She stressed that the whole delegation is "very proud of our military, who minimized China's influence on our trip and looked after us."
The speaker also noted that the Pentagon did not suggest that the delegation cancel the trip to Taiwan.
Pelosi led a delegation of US lawmakers that visited Taiwan on August 2-3 as part of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region. The lawmakers’ stop in Taiwan was met with strong condemnation by Beijing, which considers the move a violation of China's national and territorial sovereignty.
As part of its policy, Beijing has consistently opposed any contact between representatives of Taipei and incumbent officials, especially high-ranking ones, or the military from countries with which Beijing has diplomatic relations.
China has already stated that it will take strong measures to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to Zhang Jun, an envoy of China to the UN, "Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory," and the issue of territorial integrity is a "red line."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters before signing the PACT Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
World
'Freest' China: Pelosi Commends Beijing After Contentious Taiwan Visit in Apparent Gaffe
01:43 GMT
The Biden administration defended the trip, arguing that it did not stray from historic norms in relations between the United States, China and Taiwan.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала