Meaty Melee: Florida Woman Charged With Assault After Flinging Raw Steak at Partner

A woman from a Tampa suburb is facing assault charges after picking up a raw steak and throwing it at her partner during an argument. Yes that’s right, it... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

This wasn’t what Soviet statesman Maxim Litvinov meant when he said that “food is a weapon!”Rochelle Wright, 42, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, was accused of simple domestic assault following a rare incident of steak-flinging on Sunday while she was intoxicated.“The defendant subsequently picked up the steak and threw it at the victim,” the complaint notes. “The steak landed on the left arm rest of the chair and the wall directly behind the victim.”The report didn’t say what cut the steak was, or why she used a steak instead of the most obvious choice of bovine-based projectile: the chuck roast.

