https://sputniknews.com/20220810/meaty-melee-florida-woman-charged-with-assault-after-flinging-raw-steak-at-partner-1099463782.html
Meaty Melee: Florida Woman Charged With Assault After Flinging Raw Steak at Partner
Meaty Melee: Florida Woman Charged With Assault After Flinging Raw Steak at Partner
A woman from a Tampa suburb is facing assault charges after picking up a raw steak and throwing it at her partner during an argument. Yes that’s right, it... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T22:32+0000
2022-08-10T22:32+0000
2022-08-10T22:31+0000
americas
florida
beef
assault
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104272/93/1042729367_0:5:800:455_1920x0_80_0_0_73c5e788a8fc6ef89e596ee64aba9e1d.jpg
This wasn’t what Soviet statesman Maxim Litvinov meant when he said that “food is a weapon!”Rochelle Wright, 42, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, was accused of simple domestic assault following a rare incident of steak-flinging on Sunday while she was intoxicated.“The defendant subsequently picked up the steak and threw it at the victim,” the complaint notes. “The steak landed on the left arm rest of the chair and the wall directly behind the victim.”The report didn’t say what cut the steak was, or why she used a steak instead of the most obvious choice of bovine-based projectile: the chuck roast.
americas
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104272/93/1042729367_52:0:787:551_1920x0_80_0_0_8a8de810d42c4479a23195c45fb4e4a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
florida, beef, assault
Meaty Melee: Florida Woman Charged With Assault After Flinging Raw Steak at Partner
A woman from a Tampa suburb is facing assault charges after picking up a raw steak and throwing it at her partner during an argument. Yes that’s right, it wasn’t a stake.
This wasn’t what Soviet statesman Maxim Litvinov meant when he said that “food is a weapon!”
Rochelle Wright, 42, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, was accused of simple domestic assault following a rare incident of steak-flinging on Sunday while she was intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint
obtained by The Smoking Gun
, Wright’s beef with Robert Schreffler, her partner of 20 years, was that “she was tired of his behavior and their arguing.”
“The defendant subsequently picked up the steak and threw it at the victim,” the complaint notes. “The steak landed on the left arm rest of the chair and the wall directly behind the victim.”
According to the outlet, Wright was arrested and booked in the county jail on a misdemeanor charge, but released the following day after she had sobered up.
The report didn’t say what cut the steak was, or why she used a steak instead of the most obvious choice of bovine-based projectile: the chuck roast.