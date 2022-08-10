On February 24 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

While Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, Kiev forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.

Earlier this week, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum on joining Russia. About two-thirds of the region and the neighboring Kherson Region have fallen under the control of Russian forces amid the military operation in Ukraine.

