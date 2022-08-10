International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Districts of Donetsk - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Districts of Donetsk - DPR
On February 24 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
Shelling of Donetsk - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Districts of Donetsk - DPR

05:23 GMT 10.08.2022
International
India
Being updated
On February 24 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
While Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, Kiev forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.
Earlier this week, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum on joining Russia. About two-thirds of the region and the neighboring Kherson Region have fallen under the control of Russian forces amid the military operation in Ukraine.
05:24 GMT 10.08.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Districts of Donetsk - DPR
Заголовок открываемого материала