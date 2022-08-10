International
Less Than 25% of Britons Ready to Host Ukrainian Refugees for Over 12 Months - Poll
Less Than 25% of Britons Ready to Host Ukrainian Refugees for Over 12 Months - Poll
The Homes for Ukraine project, launched by the UK government in mid-March, helps Ukrainian refugees find free temporary accommodation in the UK. Each household that hosts migrants is entitled to a payment of 350 pounds ($428.7).According to the survey, among those who planned to provide housing for 6 to 12 months, 70% said that continued monthly payments of 350 pounds would encourage them to prolong refugee housing.The agency added that 99% of respondents said that they regularly provided some form of support to refugees other than housing with the most common form of support proved was showing guests around the area.Survey data was collected between July 7 and July 14 with 17,702  participants of the Homes for Ukraine program asked to answer questions via email. The response rate was 41%.According to Ukrainian media, more than 6.6 million Ukrainians, or about 15% of the total population, have been internally displaced within the country since the beginning of Russia's military operation, while over 6.4 million have fled Ukraine and not returned.
20:14 GMT 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunhama British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Less than 25% of Britons who have sheltered Ukrainian refugees under the state program agree to keep housing them for more than a year, a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday.
The Homes for Ukraine project, launched by the UK government in mid-March, helps Ukrainian refugees find free temporary accommodation in the UK. Each household that hosts migrants is entitled to a payment of 350 pounds ($428.7).
“There was variation in how long current sponsors wanted the hosting arrangements to last: 19% intended to provide accommodation for the initially agreed period of six months, while just under one-quarter (23%) intended to provide accommodation for longer than 12 months,” the ONS said in a statement.
According to the survey, among those who planned to provide housing for 6 to 12 months, 70% said that continued monthly payments of 350 pounds would encourage them to prolong refugee housing.
The agency added that 99% of respondents said that they regularly provided some form of support to refugees other than housing with the most common form of support proved was showing guests around the area.
Survey data was collected between July 7 and July 14 with 17,702  participants of the Homes for Ukraine program asked to answer questions via email. The response rate was 41%.
According to Ukrainian media, more than 6.6 million Ukrainians, or about 15% of the total population, have been internally displaced within the country since the beginning of Russia's military operation, while over 6.4 million have fled Ukraine and not returned.
